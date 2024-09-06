Did Amanda Lynn join the Oppenheim Group? 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie has ulterior motive

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Amanda Lynn has seemingly failed to grab a job in The Oppenheim Group despite her friend Bre Tiesi's efforts. In Netflix show's latest season, Bre invited Amanda to The O Group Office to meet Jason and Brett Oppenheim to have a conversation about a potential job at their firm.

Sadly, Jason and Brett weren't available in the office and the show wrapped up with Bre calling Jason and asking if he could offer Amanda a job. Jason seemingly rejected the offer as Amanda has recently posted on her social media profiles about joining a new firm. In March 2024, Amanda joined Nest Seekers International as a Realtor for their Ultra Luxury Division.

Amanda has years of experience but Jason must have recognized the newbie was a pot stirrer. Additionally, Amanda seemed to have ulterior motives as she exposed Chelsea Lazkani's husband Jeff Lazkani's affair on camera. She could have informed Bre about the affair off-camera but it seemed like she might've wanted drama to join The O Group.

Does 'Selling Sunset' newbie Amanda Lynn plan to replace Chelsea Lazkani?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Amanda Lynn dishes a weird vibe and seems like she wanted to replace Chelsea Lazkani from The O Group. In the latest season, Bre Tiesi gave Amanda a tour of the real estate office and informed her of the desks of the agents. However, Amanda's eyes caught Chelsea's desk and she decided to sit in her place claiming it gave her the perfect view.

However, Bre also seemed to be on board with Amanda and has been apparently playing games of sabotaging Chelsea. Amanda also agreed that Bre plays 'games'. Additionally, Bre admitted that she wanted to stir up drama by introducing Amanda to The O Group.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Amanda Lynn co-lists a property with Bre Tiesi

Amanda Lynn has recently made her 'Selling Sunset' debut with Season 8 but she has been friends with Bre Tiesi for a long time. The duo often collaborated on showings and listings and Amanda recently invited Bre to co-list Calibu Vinyard's property worth $5,750, 000.

Bre was excited to work with Amanda and admitted in the confessional, "She's someone I can confide in and completely trust, and she doesn't actually want to kill me." Besides co-listing, Amanda often catches up with Bre to get the latest tea about Netflix show stars.

