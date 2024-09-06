What happened between Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi? 'Selling Sunset' co-stars's feud reignites in Season 8

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agents Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi's friendship was strained in Season 6

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agents Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani didn't have a great friendship since the sixth installment. Although they tried to leave the drama in the past, the real estate agents's feud has notably reignited in the upcoming season. Bre and Chelsea's friendship was sabotaged after they dished insulting comments about each other's family. In Season 7, Chelsea called Bre's baby daddy, Nick Cannon, a 'master manipulator' adding, "And all of these women have fallen in love with him, and he's promised them a situation that he can't keep." Chelsea also called Bre and Nick's relationship 'off-putting'. Bre was hurt by Chelsea's comment about her baby daddy and decided to abruptly leave the franchise.

However, now that Bre is returning for Season 8, the viewers will definitely get an insight into their drama. Bre seemed to have a shocking detail about Chelsea's husband, Jeff Lazkani, as she shared in the trailer, "I did hear something... about Chelsea’s husband." In the next scene, Bre meets Chelsea at a restaurant where she notes in the background, "They say don’t shoot the messenger... she's definitely going to shoot me." Although the dramatic moment didn't clarify the shocking truth about Jeff, Bre's revelation seemingly led to Chelsea filing a divorce from her husband of seven years.

‘Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi accuses Chelsea Lazkani of intentionally inviting her ex-co-workers

Chelsea Lazkani stirs drama in Season 6 after she invited Bre Tiesi's former co-workers Savanna and Alexanne to Emma Hernan's broker's open house party. Bre met Savanna and Alexanne and instantly recognized them as they worked together back in the day as professional models. Bre was quite uncomfortable and accused Chelsea of intentionally inviting Savanna and Alexanne despite the duo not being real estate agents.

Bre slammed Chelsea during the meeting claiming that she wanted to dig her past. However, Chelsea denied having any ulterior motive but later exposed that Savanna and Alexanne claimed Bre wasn't even an actual real estate agent. The duo once again confronted each other during The Oppenheim Group's new office opening party.

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani had an explosive feud at Oppenheim Group's new office opening party (@netflix)

Chelsea Lazkani becomes friends with Bre Tiesi's rival Cassandra Repstad

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chelsea Lazkani seemingly loves messing up with Bre Tiesi and digging into her past. In Season 7, Chelsea brought Cassandra Repstad to The O Group's Cabo office and introduced her to Jason Oppenheim insisting the boss hire the newbie. Cassandra is a real estate agent in the Los Angeles area and does not like Bre's assertive attitude just like Chelsea.

Additionally, Cassandra claimed to know the real estate agent and Bre doesn't want her co-stars to know her past. Cassandra claimed that she and Bre used to do bottle service together. Chelsea and Cassandra found a common ground of hating Bre which led to strain their relationship further. However, when Bre confronted Chelsea, their friendship hit another bump. Chelsea suggested Bre stop being "super guarded" and be more like her and Cassandra.

Chelsea Lazkani becomes friends with Bre Tiesi's rival Cassandra Repstad (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 premieres on Friday, September 6 on Netflix