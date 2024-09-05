Who is Amanda Lynn? 'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani claims Bre Tiesi's friend is out to get her

Real estate agent Amanda Lynn is set to make her Netflix debut in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Netflix has released a trailer for 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, teasing explosive drama surrounding Chelsea Lazkani and her estranged husband, Jeff, and their troubled relationship. In the trailer, Bre Tiesi mentions her close friend Amanda Lynn for the first time who first caught Jeff having an affair.

Amanda is a luxury realtor currently with Nest Seekers Beverly Hills and a social media influencer with over 1.5 million Instagram followers. She recently sold the Bel Air property previously featured in a Netflix show. With her debut around the corner, Amanda has sparked controversy due to resurfaced controversial posts from her past. Additionally, Chelsea has made startling accusations against Amanda, claiming that she has never met her in person. Chelsea posted on X, "Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me." She admitted, "Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to 'take me down." The Netflix show star elaborated, "I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could."

Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down’. I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could. — Chelsea Lazkani (@ChelseaLazkani) September 4, 2024

'Selling Sunset' newbie Amanda Lynn exposes Chelsea Lazkani's husband Jeff's affair

'Selling Sunset' star Amanda Lynn reached out to Bre Tiesi to spill the tea about Chelsea Lazkani's husband, Jeff Lazkani's affair. Amanda claimed that her friend, who lives at the W Hotel in Hollywood, saw Jeff with another woman. She also shared some receipts with Bre, who then forwarded them to Chelsea.

Amanda also shared a text exchange with her friend to Bre. The messages revealed that Amanda's friend had seen Jeff making out with another woman in the lobby multiple times. Chelsea was stunned by the revelation and questioned whether Amanda could be trusted. Bre responded that while they could trust Amanda, she wouldn't consider her a 'best friend.'

Bre Tiesi consoles Chelsea Lazkani after her marital woes

In the trailer of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, Bre Tiesi stayed with Chelsea Lazkani for emotional support after forwarding the receipts about Jeff Lazkani's affair. Bre consoled Chelsea as she broke down in tears. Bre told Chelsea, "I just wanted to come to you woman to woman because I've been here."

She referred to her experience with her ex-husband Johnny Manziel, telling Chelsea, "I was married, my husband was doing the same thing with multiple women." She added, "I know you don't necessarily care for me, but I wouldn’t wish this on you or anyone ever. Like I’ve seriously been there and it’s awful. But regardless, it was brought up, and I feel like you have the right to know."

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani accused of being 'physically violent'

'Selling Sunset' real estate agent Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani, after seven years of marriage. However, Jeff is seeking custody of their children, Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3, alleging that they are not safe with the Netflix star.

In court documents, Jeff alleged that Chelsea often provoked him by making derogatory and disrespectful comments in an attempt to record his aggressive responses. Jeff further noted that instead, Chelsea was the one capable of being physically violent and aggressive. He detailed an incident from last year when Chelsea broke a glass and struck him in the face, leaving a small cut on the side.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 airs on September 6, 2024, only on Netflix.