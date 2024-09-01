Is Chelsea Lazkani still married? ‘Selling Sunset’ star Jeff Lazkani makes serious accusations

Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani met on Tinder in 2015 and quickly developed a relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Chelsea Lazkani, the 'Selling Sunset' star, is currently going through a divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani. While they are still legally married, the couple is ending their six-year marriage, which has become increasingly complicated due to serious accusations from Jeff.

In response to Chelsea's divorce filing in March 2024, Jeff made some alarming claims. He accused Chelsea of being physically aggressive towards him, alleging that she struck him in the face, which broke his glasses and caused a small cut. Jeff also claimed that Chelsea had been exhibiting suspicious behavior, such as moving or hiding his personal belongings from their Manhattan Beach home. Additionally, Jeff stated that Chelsea had been provoking and recording his reactions, seemingly trying to catch him overreacting to her provocations. He also expressed concerns about Chelsea's influence on their living situation, claiming she installed a lock on their primary bedroom to exclude him.

As they continue the legal process, the accusations and counterclaims and the outcome of these proceedings will determine the final status of their marriage and how they will co-parent their two children, Maddox and Melia.

' Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani says she’s ‘doing good’ post-filing divorce

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani is navigating life after splitting from her husband Jeff Lazkani. The real estate agent, known for her bold personality on the Netflix series, filed for divorce in March 2024 after six years of marriage. Despite the challenges, Chelsea recently shared that she’s handling the situation well.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Chelsea opened up about her post-divorce journey. “I’m doing good,” she said, acknowledging that it hasn’t always been easy. “Ups and downs, take every day as it comes, but today I’m doing good.”

The divorce has also brought unexpected drama into Chelsea’s life, which she hinted will play a part in the upcoming season of 'Selling Sunset.' “I’m in a mess again,” Chelsea admitted in a separate interview with E! News. “I did it again. I know, I’m so sorry.” However, she was quick to clarify that this time, the drama wasn’t self-created. “Usually I create it, this time I landed right in it.”

'Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani requests ‘joint custody’ of both children

Chelsea Lazkani is seeking joint custody of her two children, Maddox and Melia, as part of her divorce proceedings from husband Jeff Lazkani. The couple, who had been married for over six years, decided to part ways in March 2024, with Chelsea citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. In her divorce filing, Chelsea has made it clear that she wants to share custody of their children equally with Jeff. This request meant both parents remained actively involved in Maddox and Melia's lives despite the end of their marriage.

How did Chelsea Lazkani meet Jeff Lazkani?

Chelsea Lazkani met Jeff Lazkani on the dating app Tinder in 2015. Chelsea had recently moved to Los Angeles and wasn’t planning to stay long. However, after connecting with Jeff on Tinder, they hit it off before they even met in person, talking about 15 times on the phone. Chelsea felt a strong connection with Jeff, and after their first date, she decided to stay in Los Angeles because of him.

This relationship quickly grew, leading to their marriage in August 2017. Jeff played a significant role in Chelsea’s life, helping her both personally and professionally, including introducing her to Jason Oppenheim, which led to her spot on 'Selling Sunset.'