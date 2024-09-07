Sold or Not: Status of all the homes featured on 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

The Oppenheim Group real estate agents have bagged huge listings in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 featured a series of dramatic feuds, jaw-dropping wardrobes, and some lavish listings near California. Selling the house comes with a lot of challenging tasks including, open houses, staging, and more. The real estate agents do their best to close the deal but often fail.

The Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim bagged one of the biggest listings of his career but the property is still on the market. However, some of the agents found a place to call 'home' while looking for buyers. From Kanye West’s $57M Malibu house to Manhattan Beach mansion, here's the status of all the current listings.

N Stanley Ave, Los Angeles, Sold at $2,250,000

N Stanley Ave, Los Angeles was featured on 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 premiere episode (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 premiered with Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim exploring the Los Angeles listing, N Stanley Ave. The property is a statement piece equipped with modern appliances and was listed for $38,000,000. However, Chrishell announced later in the season that she had managed to sell the property.

Manhattan Beach listing, listed at $29,900,000

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Alanna Gold earns challenging listing (@netflix)

Manhattan Beach property was owned by Jeff and is still on the market for sale. The listing is a masterpiece with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, 9,479 sq ft of living space. The property also includes $2 million scalloped concrete. It could have been the most expensive sale in Manhattan Beach if it was sold for the listed price of $29,900,000. Sadly, Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald failed to close the listing, and the property is now listed at $24.995 million.

Chalon RD, Los Angeles, sold at $27,688,000

Chalon RD, Los Angeles (@netflix)

Jason invited Bre Teisie to list an off-market property with a listing price of $28,888,000. The lavish mansion was extended over 14,000 sq ft and featured a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom compound, Michael Jordan–themed basketball court, professional pickleball court, infinity pool, 3000 sq ft soft primary, and a movie theater with a Rolls Royce Starlight. However, the major attraction of the place was the live moss wall. The property was built by the renowned designer, Ramtin Ray Nosrati.

Corona Del Mar, Sold at $24,500,000

Corona Del Mar property was sold at $24,500,000 (@netflix)

Corona Del Mar, listed for $25 million, offered waterfront living with stunning design touches and a harmonious blend of natural stone and wood elements. Spread over 9,129 sq ft on Bayside Road, the property featured five ensuite bedrooms and nine bathrooms and boasting approximately 50 feet of private beachfront.

Hillcrest RD listing, Sold at $7 million

Jason worked with Orlando Bloom for a Hillcrest Road flip (@netflix)

Orlando Bloom's Hillcrest Rd flip was expanded over 4,011 sq ft and featured four beds and bathrooms. He and Jason spent more than $5 million in remodeling and had it on lease for the last few years. The property has a stunning zero-edge pool, substantial Ipe outdoor decking, bespoke Poliform fixtures and finishes, and subtle indoor LED lighting. The lush and tranquil landscape elevates the beauty of the place.

Huntley Dr West Hollywood, Listed at $4,795,000

Huntley Dr West Hollywood (@netflix)

Bre Tiesi has recently bagged the second listing of season 8 and was listed for $4,795,000. The stunning property featured three Beds and four Baths boosting 2,600 Sq Ft.

F Ave Coronado, Sold at $28 million

Jason bagged the biggest sale in Coronado for listing F Ave (@netflix)

The stunning Spanish property is spread over a 14,142 square-foot main house, sprawling guest house, and private garden sanctuary with tranquil fountains and estancia. The mansion was originally built for business magnate WA Gunn featuring the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom, and dishes vintage Hollywood glamour.

St Ives Dr, Sold at $5,500,000

St Ives Dr listing was sold at $5,500,000 (@netflix)

The stylish contemporary St Ives Dr listing offered exquisitely designed three en suite bedrooms, all with custom closets, along with an additional bedroom/office and full bath. The master suite absorbs natural light and boasts spectacular views, a fireplace, a luxurious bath, and a shower spa.

1375 N Doheny Dr, Listed at $28, 500,000

1375 N Doheny Dr property is set to be sold (@netflix)

Jason and Mary co-listed the property but failed to close the deal. The N Doheny Dr mansion is still up in the market and the price is now reduced to $26,995,000. The property features five beds and 9 baths with an office, a state-of-the-art theater, wine cellar, gym, recreation room, private library, unrivaled security system with additional security guard station at property entrance, and audio/visual integration.

Uphill Road Joshua tree, Listed at $18,000,000

Uphill Road Joshua tree is listed at $18 million (@netflix)

The property is near Alanna Gold's Pioneertown and has been a house for multiple A-list Hollywood celebrities, including Drake and U2, for months. The Uphill Road Joshua tree listing, better known as Invisible House because of its glass walls and doors, is an architectural masterpiece.

N Fairfax Ave, Listed at $3,975,000

N Fairfax Ave is still on the market (@netflix)

Bre toured N Fairfax Ave listing as her ex-husband Johnny Manziel was looking for an abode in Los Angeles. The property is still on the market and the price has been dropped by 1 million. The 1920s Mediterranean villa has been built on a flat pad and provides a stunning view of the city. The place has a big private swimming pool and a large flat grassy yard.

N Gardner St, Listed at $1,995,000

N Gardner St listing is yet to be sold (@netflix)

Chrishell Stause bagged the challenging listing which was badly affected by the California flood. However, the owners Aaron and Youngkey, renovated the place and are now ready to sell the place. The architectural masterpiece features 3 beds and 5 baths with a grand double-height living room. The place also includes an outdoor kitchen with a BBQ and a retractable shaded pergola on the rooftop deck.

Maravilla Dr Villa, Listed at $7,988,000

Maravilla Dr Villa was listed at $7,988,000 (@netflix)

Alanna seemingly failed to close the deal of seller Arash's Maravilla Dr Villa as the property is still on the market. Arash has reduced the price of the listing to $6,744,012. Equipped with modern amenities, the top floor master suite featured a spa bathroom and freestanding soaking tub, walk-in closet & private wraparound balcony. The property has an additional 4 bedrooms, an office, a bar, a home theater, and an elevator.

Londonberry Place, Listed at $11.9 million

Londonberry Place is listed at $11.9 million (@netflix)

The exquisite property has been owned by The D'Amelio family and is still on the market. The place features 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, spanning 9,267 square feet. The additional features of the abode include a full-sized Home Theater & Bar, a 5-car enclosed garage, a multi-car motor court, and an elevator.

Carman Crest, Listed at $5.2 million

Carman Crest is yet to be sold (@netflix)

The real estate agent Chelsea helped her friend Joey Essex find a villa in California. She gave him a tour of the perfect bachelor pad, Carman Crest, but Joey didn't love the place. The property is still on the market looking for a potential buyer.

De Pauw St Pacific Palisades, Listed at $13,450,000

De Pauw St Pacific Palisades is up for sale (@netflix)

Originally listed at $14.1 million, De Pauw St Pacific Palisades featuring lavish 8 bedrooms, and 11 bathrooms, is still on the market. The abode also includes a 4-car air-conditioned garage and unmatched elegance throughout 9400 sq ft living land. This luxurious home is just a few minutes away from the beach, walking trails, and the diverse offerings of the Palisades community.

Malibu Mansion, Sold at $21 million

Kanye West's Malibu Mansion was sold at $21 million (@netflix)

Jason was excited to close the biggest deal of his life which was Kanye West's Malibu Mansion listing. He claimed it was one of the most expensive houses in the world per square foot and the most renowned architect, Tadao Ando, built this house. The place was listed for $53 million but sadly the home went into escrow and was sold for $21 million.