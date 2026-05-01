'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Episode 17 recap: 2 fan-favorites set to exit show and we don't know how to feel

The move comes after ABC announced that the stars would be exiting the show in the upcoming May 7 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale.

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Episode 17's cliffhanger ending set up the storyline for Kim Raven and Kevin McKidd's characters, Teddy and Owen, respectively. The move comes after ABC announced that the stars would be exiting the show in the upcoming May 7 season finale. Both characters have been pivotal to the storyline with their on-and-off relationship in the series. After coming onto the show as best friends, they eventually got married in Season 18. The journey as a couple also saw them navigate a rough patch, and they were finalizing their divorce at the start of the season. However, the course of the season saw them head towards reconciliation, and they have been shown to hook up in recent episodes.

A still of Teddy and Owen from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Disney)

In the latest episode, Teddy hears a voicemail from Owen, who is cut off while on a bridge, as it sounds like it’s collapsing. His voice gets cut off, leading to uncertainty over his survival in the finale. It's worth noting that both characters have indeed survived fatal near-death experiences. This could lean towards the possibility of the show giving them the end that sees Owen make it and they figure life elsewhere. Or, it could take the route where he dies in the finale but leaves room for a bittersweet ending for the couple on the verge of reuniting. Fans will hope for the former as they gear up for two major characters' absence in the seasons to come.

In related news, McKidd expressed gratitude for having played the role for a significant time. "As that chapter comes to a close, I’m looking forward to what’s ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I’ve learned into the next phase of my career. Playing Dr. Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously, and I’ve had the privilege of working with an extraordinary group of people throughout that time," per THR.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Actor Kevin McKidd attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at New York

As did Raven: "Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart. 16 years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life." The series, already renewed for Season 23, ends its 18-episode run this month. 'Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET on ABC.