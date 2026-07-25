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Will ‘72 Hours’ get a sequel? Here's what we know about Kevin Hart’s R-rated Netflix comedy

Netflix's new Kevin Hart comedy has barely arrived, but fans already want more. Is ‘72 Hours’ 2 on the cards, or is this wild ride over?
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | 72 Hours)
A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Netflix | 72 Hours)

Kevin Hart's latest comedy ‘72 Hours’ has barely settled into Netflix's library, but that hasn't stopped viewers from asking the obvious next question: will there be another one? The R-rated comedy arrived on the streaming service on July 24, skipping a theatrical run in favor of a Netflix-exclusive release. With streaming platforms increasingly turning successful comedy movies into multi-film franchises, fans are naturally curious whether Joe's wild bachelor-party adventure is just the beginning. While it's still far too early for any concrete answers, here's where things stand right now and what could influence the movie’s future. At this point, Netflix has not confirmed a sequel to ‘72 Hours’. There has also been no announcement from Hartbeat Productions or any of the film's other producers suggesting that another installment is already in development. 

A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Image Source: Netflix | 72 Hours)
A still from '72 Hours' featuring Marcello Hernández and Kevin Hart (Image Source: Netflix | 72 Hours)

That is hardly surprising, though. The movie has only just premiered, and streaming companies rarely make follow-up decisions within days of release. Instead, they usually spend time reviewing viewing figures, completion rates, audience reactions, and whether the film continues attracting subscribers after opening weekend. If ‘72 Hours’ performs well over the coming weeks, the chances of another movie naturally become stronger. Until then, any reports about a sequel remain purely speculative.

In the film, Joe (Hart) is a 40-year-old corporate executive whose routine life gets turned upside down after he's mistakenly added to a bachelor party group chat. Rather than ignoring the invitation, he decides to tag along for the trip, only to end up spending an unforgettable three-day weekend in Miami with a crowd that's much younger than he is. From there, things spiral in every direction imaginable. The mistaken invitation throws Joe into situations he never expected, creating the kind of outrageous comedy Kevin Hart fans have come to expect. 

A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Image Source: Netflix | 72 Hours)
A still from '72 Hours' featuring cast members (Image Source: Netflix | 72 Hours)

Even though there is no confirmation about another movie, the story itself does leave room for future adventures if Netflix decides to continue the series. One option would be bringing Joe back for another unexpected trip, placing him in a new situation with fresh characters and another weekend that goes spectacularly off the rails. Of course, none of that means a sequel is guaranteed. Plenty of Netflix originals perform well without ever receiving another chapter. Still, history shows that Netflix can take its time before making these announcements. Some movies receive sequel confirmation within a couple of months, while others wait much longer. In certain cases, popular titles never get another installment despite strong viewership. For now, fans hoping for ‘72 Hours’ 2 will need a little patience.

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