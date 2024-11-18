US weekend Box Office recap: 'Red One' has a disastrous opening weekend

Dwayne Johnson's much-awaited film 'Red One' dropped like a lead balloon

This weekend had some predicatble shifts at the box office. The release of 'Red One' pushed 'Venom: The Last Dance' from its reigning spot. However, it didn't soar either, leaving the box office landscape feeling more like a game of musical chairs than a decisive victory.

The much-hyped release of Dwayne Johnson's Christmas movie stumbled out of the gate with a performance far below expectations despite claiming the number 1 spot. The previous week's releases have been struggling to retain the momentum with their earnings falling by over 50% in just a week. Take a look at the top 5 performers of this week:

5. 'The Wild Robot'

A still from 'A Wild Robot' (Dreamworks Animation)

'The Wild Robot' has been going strong for the eighth week at the box office. Released in the United States on September 27, the film earned $4.3 million. It recorded $6.7 million domestically in seventh week.

4. 'Heretic'

Hugh Grant in 'Heretic' (A24)

Hugh Grant-starrer horror film 'Heretic' opened to a whopping $11 million on first weekend. The film's earnings have fallen by over 50%, as it recorded just $5.2 in second weekend, as per Tip Ranks.

3. 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Official poster for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' (Lionsgate)

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' earned $5.4M on its second weekend, marking a drastic fall from first week's earning of $11.1 million. Directed by Dallas Jenkins, the wholesome Christmas comedy-drama has turned the attention of audience to new Christmas release featurning Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.

2. 'Venom: The Last Dance'

A still from 'Venom: The Last Dance' (Sony)

'Venom: The Last Dance' topped the box office chart for three weeks straight. However, on the fourth weekend, the film has slipped to number 2 spot following the release of 'Red One'. After crossing the $400 million milestone on Tuesday, the film continued to have steady footfalls over the weekend. However, the earnings have drastically fallen in comparison to previous week. On its third weekend, the film earned $16.2 million from 3,905 theatres while the fourth week recorded an earning of $7.3 million.

1. 'Red One'

'Red One' features Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in leading roles (Amazon MGM Studios)

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer 'Red One' dominated the box office on its first weekend. Released in cinemas on Friday, November 15, the film earned $10.9 million on Friday followed by a slight jump on Saturday, recording an earning if $13.2 M. The film raked a total of $34.1 million on its first weekend, as per a report by Daily Mail. Though the numbers appear huge, it doesn't mean the film's success at the box office. The $34.1 million debut against a $250 million budget indicates that the film has bombed.

