Emmys 2025: Ben Stiller shows off iconic move after ‘DWTS’ star challenges him to fun pose-off on red carpet

Ben Stiller dropped the mic on 'DWTS' judge Derek Hough after a playful banter at the Emmys 2025 red carpet

Ben Stiller is well-known for playing the role of Derek Zoolander in the 'Zoolander' movies, and he put the skills he learned while essaying the character to use on the Emmys 2025 red carpet. At one point, Stiller was being interviewed by 'Extra' host Mona Kosar Abdi about the Apple TV+ series 'Severance', which bagged 27 nominations and won eight, when she invited her new co-star, Derek Hough, for a quick chat. The former 'Dancing With The Stars' professional raved over Stiller and 'Severance,' before challenging the legendary movie star to a 'Derek-Off,' and Stiller was happy to do it.

The 'Derek-Off' was a light-hearted contest between the two 'Dereks'. Stiller was seen in his 'Zoolander' character, Derek Zoolander, and Hough was his usual self, as they both performed the iconic 'Blue Steel' pose from the 'Zoolander' movies. It was a close competition, but Stiller won it when he took out his shades and said, “This interview is over,” in a mic drop moment. Eventually, Hough laughed it off and accepted his defeat.

On September 15, Hough took to his Instagram page and posted a clip of their playful competition. "WHO DID IT BETTER ? Just 2 Derek’s doing what 2 Derek’s do. I can die happy after this 😂 @benstiller Christine Taylor ❤️ @extratv," Hough wrote in the caption of the post. Soon after, fans flooded the comments section of the post with exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "Sorry Derek, no one does Blue Steel like the original 😂 ❤️❤️❤️." Followed by a second user who penned, "Ben Stiller did it much better!!❤️."

Another netizen went on to say, "So sorry, Derek, it was definitely Ben!!" A user commented, "Haha, love Ben Stiller!” Another user declared, “This is the most epic video." A fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, “Wow, this is so epic 😂 ❤️.” On the other hand, Hough also stopped by the comments section and gushed over Stiller in a separate comment that read, “I'm a huge Stiller Fan. But Mr. Stiller has just rose to the top of my books for favorite human. 🙌”

Notably, 'Severance' received the most nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, but it secured only eight wins. In the acting categories, Britt Lower bagged the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Helly R., Tramell Tillman won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Seth Milchick, and Merritt Wever walked away with the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Gretchen George.

The show also emerged victorious in other categories, including Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One-Hour or More), Outstanding Title Design, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), and Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour). In case you're wondering, 'Severance' is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.