'DWTS' star Stephani Sosa shares horrifying experience growing up Mormon in Utah

'Dancing With the Stars' has been around for more than 30 seasons, yet the mystery remains: Why are so many ballroom dancers Mormon?

Viewers in the United States were first exposed to the beauty of Latin dance forms, such as the Argentine tango and the Viennese waltz, and classic ballroom dancing, when the reality show debuted in 2005. Pro dancers teamed up with celebrities from all walks of life in an attempt to wow the panel of prestigious judges as well as the millions of viewers at home.

Professional partners came and went as the seasons progressed, but a number of the dancers shared a common characteristic. Eight dancers represented Utah on the professional and troupe levels by the middle of season 33.

Stephani Sosa recently shared her experiences growing up in Utah and with the Mormon religion on TikTok.

Stephani Sosa opens up about her experience growing up as Mormon

In a recent GRWM video, Stephani explained how she grew up Mormon until she chose to quit the religion when she was approximately 16 years old. She grew up in the "hub of Mormonism with the D called Provo," where she encountered enormous levels of bigotry from the time she started school until she entered high school, and even after she left high school, the things said to her face "were actually crazy."

Stephanie was also the only person of color at her dancing studio, which was particularly difficult because she had long curly hair and everyone else was "white and blonde." She owes all of her success in her dancing career to her determination to pursue dance in LA.

Stephani Sosa left church due to lack of inclusivity

Stephani chose to quit the church after attending a seminary class on the LGBTQ community and "how being gay is a bad thing." At that point, she realized in her heart that this was not for her, so she collected her belongings and dropped the class.

Stephani left the church at 16 due to a lack of inclusiveness for the POC and LGBTQ+ communities.

Stephani Sosa never returning to Utah to protect mental health

Stephani's parents and grandparents continue to follow Mormonism, although she does not believe she will ever return to it or reside in Utah. She remembers how difficult it was for her mental health to grow up with so many white females.

Stephani discovered herself to be a fantastic fit after moving to Los Angeles and beginning to work outside of Utah. She is grateful to the art for saving her.

Stephani felt "really suppressed" as a Mormon, and she realized it was not for her.