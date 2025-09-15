‘DWTS’ pro takes subtle but funny jab at ex partner Anna Delvey amid cast announcement: ‘I actually...’

Ezra Sosa and Anna Delvey were among the first contestants to be eliminated from 'DWTS' Season 33

A recent post by Ezra Sosa has fans buzzing about whether the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro was throwing shade on his former 'DWTS' partner Anna Delvey. One of the first contestants to be eliminated from 'DWTS' Season 33, Delvey had gone viral for her response to being asked what she had learned during her time at the popular dance competition show. She had responded with a one-word reply, "nothing." Delvey's casting on 'DWTS' had also stirred controversy due to her criminal history. However, during the course of the show, Delvey and Sosa developed a strong bond, with the latter staying in touch with her even after her elimination.

Now, a year later, Sosa has been paired with Olympic gold medallist Jordan Chiles for 'DWTS' Season 24, and on September 3, he took to social media to share a snippet of him lifting Chiles with John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s hit 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' playing in the background. And the text he chose over the video appears to be a humorous attempt to throw shade on his former 'DWTS' partner. “Pov: i actually have a shot this year,” he wrote, captioning the post, “War is over." Delvey and Sosa were eliminated during the very initial rounds of the reality dance competition last year, and it appears that Sosa is looking forward to staying longer on the show this season.

Talking about her 'DWTS' experience, Delvey, a convicted felon who appeared on stage wearing an ankle bracelet, had written to NBC News in an email that she felt that the show was trying to exploit her for ratings and attention. “I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention. It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid, all while I did get progressively better, yet they chose to disregard that,” the e-mail read. Delvey was convicted in 2019 of conning friends and financial institutions, masquerading as a German heiress.

Meanwhile, fans joined in to celebrate Sosa and Jordan Chiles’ ‘DWTS' pairing, and took to the comments section of Sosa's post to express their views. “Messy Ezra… how we’ve missed you,” one user commented. “Waiting for Anna’s comment,” another quipped. “Hoping for a big win this time,” a third fan wrote, and a fourth op[pined that they're all here only "for Ezra’s ACTUAL debut.” Reflecting on Delvey’s viral comment, one fan wrote, “I have a feeling this will be an ‘everything’ season and not a ‘nothing’ season.” “The great thing about Jordan is… she won’t say she learned nothing from her time with you lol,” another fan commented.

As for Chiles, she is as excited as Sosa about her 'DWTS' pairing. Talking to People, the Olympic gold medalist said that she "started screaming like a little kid" when she learned Sosa was her pro partner. "I was so ecstatic!" she exclaimed, adding, "I'm so happy he gets this opportunity and a better experience in a better way, and that he just gets to really showcase who he is." Apart from the duo, the other contestants who will be seen on 'DWTS' Season 34 include Jen Affleck with partner Jan Ravnik, Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko, Baron Davis and Britt Stewart, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson, Danielle Fishel andPasha Pashkov, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, and Andy Richter with partner Emma Slater.