Who is Shyloh Grey? 'The Voice' contestant reveals her pandemic nightmare

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Shyloh Grey is an aspiring singer and a songwriter from Maryland

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Shyloh Grey is an aspiring singer and songwriter from Maryland. She is currently residing in Los Angeles to pursue her dream. She has been passionate about music, dance, singing, and writing songs since was six. Shyloh used to carry a pen in one hand and a microphone in the other.

She joined a competitive operatic children’s choir in an elementary school and her powerful vocals instantly stood out. Shyloh then received a formal music education and continued competing in choral competitions. However, she then moved to Los Angeles in 2016 and started her music writing and recording journey.

She started performing live at multiple places but faced a setback during the global pandemic. When everything was locked down, Shyloh's musical career was threatened which affected her mental health. She struggled financially and also gained weight. The NBC show contestant expressed her feelings in an Instagram post and revealed how everyone suggested her to quit her music dreams.

'The Voice' contestant Shyloh Grey announces a performance at the Viper Room

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Shyloh Grey is all set to perform live at the iconic Viper Room, co-owned by actors and '21 Jump Street' co-stars Johnny Depp and Sal Jenco. She will be joined by her team, Serena Foster, Mink Sinatra, Kendall Rae Ricci, John Conlin, and Destiny Petrel on October 27.

She is thrilled about the gig and announced on her social media sharing, "I'd love for you to join me for an unforgettable night of music!" She added, "I'll be performing both original songs and some of your favorite covers. If you’ve never been to one of my shows, now's the perfect time to come vibe with me and experience the energy firsthand." The NBC show contestant concluded her announcement by noting, "Let’s make this night one to remember—can’t wait to see you there! 💫✨."

'The Voice' Season 26 star Shyloh Grey hopes to get viral

'The Voice' Season 26 aspiring singer Shyloh Grey has been singing and writing songs soon after she started walking. She has penned multiple pleasant songs but still waiting to witness her viral moment. She has dedicated her social media handles to promoting her gigs and songs and often shares snippets of her songs with the hopes of going viral. In the meantime, she sings at church, and one of her touching performances was dedicated to the victims of the violence.

She shared a video of her singing on stage and wrote, "It's a really tough season for so many right now, especially those who have lost love ones to recent violence or for those who are experiencing illnesses..." She added, "I can only hope that the lyrics and meaning to this song come as a sweet reminder/ affirmation to those who need to hear it most right now."

