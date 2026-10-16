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Is Reid Scott leaving ‘Law & Order’? Season 26 Episode 2 reveals Detective Vince Riley's future

Detective Vincent Riley was introduced during the 'Law & Order' Season 23 premiere
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 27 MINUTES AGO
Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley in ‘Law & Order’ (Cover Image Source: NBC)
Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley in ‘Law & Order’ (Cover Image Source: NBC)

Det. Vincent Riley was introduced in the ‘Law & Order’ Season 23 premiere in January 2024, replacing Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan). He was partnered with Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Theo Walker (David Ajala). However, in July, Deadline revealed that Reid Scott, who plays the character and has been with the series for three seasons, was set to exit after completing his contract with a year to spare. The source claimed that the California-based actor opted out because filming in New York was affecting his family, and the split was amicable. The report also added that James Badge Dale (‘1923’) would be joining the cast as a new senior detective.

Meanwhile, in the show, Riley is killed off in Season 26 Episode 2, ‘Into the Mystic,’ which aired on Thursday, October 15. He became the first series regular to be killed since the show’s 2022 revival. The episode begins with him alone at the station in the middle of the night, following up on a lead and leaving voicemails for Walker and Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy). He spots the man he is looking for outside a bar, and when he calls after him, the suspect turns and fires two shots into Riley’s chest. Walker shows up moments later, but despite attempts to keep him alive, the hospital informs the squad that he is no more.

A still from the show (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Virginia Sherwood)

The person Riley was pursuing is Ray Biller, the brother of someone previously prosecuted for murder by the DA’s office who later died in prison. According to Biller’s roommate, he was bragging about something big, and since the bar is a few blocks from Price’s apartment, the squad concludes that Biller was after the man who put his brother away. Along the way, the investigation solves the mystery of Riley’s early cash withdrawals, which went to the pregnant widow of a man he had accidentally killed years earlier. Riley’s brother, Matt (Ryan Eggold), who survived his coma, shows up at the arraignment, and Walker testifies that Biller was the man he saw fleeing the scene of the murder. Biller is convicted, and Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) shares a memorial speech as Riley’s name is added to the NYPD memorial statue.

Showrunner Rick Eid told TV Insider before the season about his desire to give Scott “a memorable exit” and that the storyline came from Scott himself. He also called the episode “emotional” and “powerful.” Meanwhile, Dale plays New York City native and homicide detective Robert Calvino, who is brought in to help when Riley’s death is investigated, and Brady tasks him with taking Walker’s statement. ‘Law & Order’ airs new episodes every Thursday at 10/9c on NBC, following ‘Law & Order: SVU.’

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