Why Anna Yuan really left ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 — her decision reminds us love isn’t always TV-perfect

28-year-old Anna Yuan bid goodbye to 'Love is Blind' Season 9 without giving a proper explanation

Anna Yuan recently shocked the viewers when she abruptly left 'Love Is Blind' Season 9. In the first two episodes of the Netflix dating show, which premiered on October 1, fans saw Yuan forming connections with both Patrick Suzuki and Blake Anderson. However, things took a turn at the beginning of the third episode when Yuan didn't show up at any of her planned dates. Throughout their time on the show, Yuan and Suzuki hit it off instantly due to their shared Chinese heritage, and they also bonded over the fact that they were both the children of Chinese immigrants. Eventually, Yuan and Suzuki developed a strong connection in the pods.

Yuan and Suzuki's heartfelt connection struck a chord with the viewers, and many even felt that they were headed for an engagement. Sadly, when Suzuki entered the pod for his date with Yuan, she was nowhere to be found, and he didn't get any explanation for her absence from their scheduled date. Ultimately, Yuan left and headed back to the lounge. Later in the episode, before Anderson could step out for his date with Yuan, the producers informed him that she had left the social experiment.

During her latest interview with Netflix Tudum, Yuan candidly spoke about her sudden departure from the show. While shedding light on her connection with Suzuki, Yuan explained, “We’re both children of immigrants, and there are very specific things that every child of immigrant parents goes through. Even if we’re not saying exactly, ‘Oh, yeah, growing up with parents who have a language barrier is difficult,’ we can gather things from that." Having all these emotional conversations in front of the cameras turned out to be a bit overwhelming for Yuan.

Then, Yuan continued, “I started seeing myself being pretty vulnerable, and it scared me a little bit because this is an intimate part of my brain. These are very sensitive topics for me. It’s not that I’m just sharing it with whoever I’m dating or the other women — this is going to be broadcast for people." Elsewhere in the interview, Yuan stated that she wishes she hadn't stood Suzuki up on their date, but she still feels she made the best decision for herself by quitting the show. Yuan went on to say, “I don’t think I regret it because I don’t think the connections were strong enough to have a successful marriage from there.” Season 9 of 'Love Is Blind' is currently streaming on Netflix.