'Love Is Blind' is the real thing! Just ask these couple who have survived the Netflix hit

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 reunion episode offered insights into where the couples stand now and whether they’re still together

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA: 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 was a rollercoaster of emotional moments, heated arguments, dramatic reveals, and even a love triangle. Although only one couple tied the knot this season, there was plenty of potential among the other pairs. The reunion episode offered insights into where the couples stand now and whether they’re still together.

During the reunion, Clay Gravesande explored his relationship with Amber Desiree (AD), who seemed open to seeing where things could go. Another head-turning dynamic was the love triangle involving Laura Dadisman, Jeremy Lutinski, and Sarah Ann Bick. While Jeremy initially juggled both relationships, the reunion revealed that he ultimately chose Sarah Ann. But are they still together? A recent Instagram update might suggest otherwise. Curious about which other couple is still together from the season? Find out everything here.

1. Are Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre still happily married?

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés stand as the only couple on 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 to say "I do." Well, there's no denying that their chemistry was evident since the beginning, as they shared similar family values and life goals. However, they faced challenges with sexual intimacy which was particularly because Amy wasn't on birth control. She ultimately decided to go on the pill. It was refreshing to see them handle this situation with maturity and mutual understanding. At the altar, Amy gushed, “I love your soul,” to which Johnny sweetly replied, “I can’t wait.” The moment truly captured their deep connection and commitment to each other.

Fast forward to the reunion, and it’s clear Johnny and Amy are thriving in their marriage. They frequently share fun reels and TikToks on Instagram. Recently, they posted a vlog from their trip to New York, which featured fashion week events, Japanese cuisine, and a surprise sighting of 50 Cent at Poppi. Johnny also shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, with a picture of Amy prominently featured. "I love this sm for you," Amy wrote in the comments section. All this indicates that the couple is still going strong.

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés frequently share fun reels and TikToks on Instagram (Instagram/@johnny__mcintyre)

2. Did Clay Gravesande and Amber Desiree (AD) give their bond another chance?

Clay Gravesande and Amber Desiree (AD) were among the most eye-catching couples on 'Love Is Blind' but their bond showed signs of faltering from the start. They found a connection during their tropical getaway in the Dominican Republic, but things turned rocky as Clay's family history of infidelity hindered his ability to commit to what could have been a beautiful relationship. At the altar, when AD tearfully said “I do," Clay shocked everyone by calling off the wedding, expressing his desire to continue their relationship outside the show.

During the reunion episode, he acknowledged his mistake and hoped for another chance with AD. However, she remained firm, stating that Clay had his opportunity. After the show, Clay has focused on his business and making money, while AD is now steering clear of egotistical men who show off their material wealth. Instead, she seeks a stable partner who appreciates her for who she is.

Amber Desiree (AD) was turned down by Clay Gravesande at their wedding (@netflix)

3. Where are Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell now?

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell's love connection had a complicated beginning, as both contestants initially explored connections with other pod mates, Trevor and Jess, respectively. However, they ultimately found their way to each other. Their relationship was tough to watch at times, with Chelsea frequently mistreating Jimmy, though he also had his moments of misbehavior. Tensions escalated when Jimmy complimented AD's body and labeled Chelsea as "clingy." Additionally, Chelsea's comment about looking like Megan Fox likely added unrealistic expectations to their dynamic.

In an interview with Tudum, Jimmy admitted he wished he had ended things with Chelsea sooner. By the reunion episode, it was clear they were no longer together, with Jimmy expressing his reluctance to reenter the dating scene. Meanwhile, Chelsea's broken engagement has helped her identify her non-negotiables for future relationships.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell ultimately found their way to each other (@netflix)

4. Are Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham together after the show?

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham had a strong connection that seemed to promise marriage, especially given Kenneth's role as a middle school principal and Brittany's background as a former teacher. However, their relationship took a turn during their vacation in the Dominican Republic, where challenges related to their different backgrounds and desires created distance between them. After moving in together, further issues arose as Kenneth became glued to his phone.

This tension led Brittany to admit she no longer felt the same craving for Kenneth, ultimately prompting them to end their engagement. Despite this, they've remained "extremely close" friends. Moreover, sightings of them together went viral on TikTok. However, during the reunion episode, it was clear they were not romantically involved. Kenneth continues to express appreciation for Brittany. As for Brittany, she also has no regrets about her experience, stating, “The world is getting me truthfully… and there’s so much beauty in that."

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham had a strong connection that seemed to promise marriage (@netflix)

5. Is Jeramey Lutinski still dating Sarah Ann Bick or Laura Dadisman after the show?

Jeramey Lutinski's love triangle with Sarah Ann Bick and Laura Dadisman was undeniably filled with emotions and drama. He initially started his journey with both women but ultimately proposed to Laura. However, their engagement was short-lived, as Jeramey spent a night with Sarah, leading Laura to understandably feel cheated and break up with him. After wrapping up Love Is Blind Season 6, Jeramey and Sarah continued their romance.

During the reunion, Jeramey and Sarah confirmed they had been dating for nearly a year and were living together. Their blossoming relationship was tough to watch, especially since it seemed Sarah had disrupted Laura's engagement. While Sarah faced criticism for being the "other woman," her recent social media activity suggests that she and Jeramey are no longer together; she even posted a video on Instagram to confirm their split. Moving forward, Sarah is ready to embrace the next chapter of her life, while Jeramey appears to be enjoying his time with outdoor workouts and attending concerts.

Sarah Ann Bick's recent social media activity suggests that she and Jeramey are no longer together (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, October 2, on Netflix