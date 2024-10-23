'Love Is Blind': How 'walking red flag' Ramses Prashad 'blindsided' Marissa George before brutally breaking her heart

Marissa George left devastated in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 finale premiered with a brutal break-up of Ramses Prashad and Marissa George after their fairytale romance. Ramses had not only professed his love for Marissa but had also charmed her parents, promising them that he would never shatter her heart.

However, just days before they were set to say "I do," Ramses blindsided Marissa with an unexpected decision to call off their engagement. The news left her utterly devastated, begging him to reconsider, as the dream of their future together crumbled before her eyes. In a moment that felt like a scene from a heart-wrenching drama, Ramses offered a vague explanation for his sudden change of heart, stating that Marissa's energy was "draining" him. This ambiguous reasoning only added to Marissa's confusion and heartbreak.

Ramses was aware of Marissa's strong, opinionated independent nature from their time in the pods, yet he chose to pursue her with fervor, seemingly captivated by her spirit. If he had reservations about being with someone so assertive, he should have reconsidered his path long before the engagement. Ramses's abrupt decision not only shattered Marissa's dreams but also raised questions about his true intentions.

Marissa George left devastated after Ramses Prashad ditched her (@netflix)

Marissa George's military background scared Ramses Prashad

Ramses Prashad found himself unexpectedly taken aback by the intensity with which Marissa George discussed her military service. As she shared her experiences, her eyes sparkled with pride and passion, illuminating the depth of her commitment. Instead of celebrating her dedication, however, Ramses responded with open disdain, making it clear that he held a negative view of her profession.

In a moment that felt almost surreal, he threatened to end their relationship if she decided to reenlist. This reaction should have been a wake-up call for Marissa. It was a blatant display of his unwillingness to support her ambitions and values. Rather than embracing the woman she was—a strong, determined individual—Ramses revealed his insecurities and prejudices. His disdain for her calling should have raised a red flag for Marissa, signaling that their values might be fundamentally misaligned.

Marissa George's military background scared Ramses Prashad (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' star Ramses Prashad wanted physical intimacy

'Love Is Blind' star Ramses Prashad envisioned a thrilling, passionate relationship with Marissa George. However, when she candidly addressed the practical aspects of their future intimacy, Ramses became visibly upset. Marissa highlighted that their sex life might face challenges throughout their marriage, especially during significant life events.

She discussed sensitive topics like pregnancy, the aftermath of childbirth, and alarming statistics about infidelity during difficult times, such as when a partner is battling cancer. Rather than appreciating her honesty and foresight, Ramses seemed unwilling to confront these realities, leaving him disappointed and frustrated.

'Love Is Blind' star Ramses Prashad wanted physical intimacy (@netflix)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 is now available to stream on Netflix. Catch more drama in the thrilling reunion on October 30 at 9 pm ET on the streaming giant.