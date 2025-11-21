'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown honors late friend in emotional tribute recalling son Garrison: 'We kept…'

'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown opened up about grief, friendship, and the small reminders that keep her connected

Janelle Brown is leaning on memories and love as she mourns the loss of her close friend Angela Joy Moody, who passed away last month at the age of 51. The 'Sister Wives' personality shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She reflects on the deep bond they shared and the quiet, everyday habits that now feel unbearably empty in her friend's absence. Brown's post, shared Tuesday, Nov. 18, featured a video montage honoring Moody and offered an intimate look at how profoundly her friend's death has affected her. "My dear friend Angela left to return to her heavenly home on Oct. 1st," she wrote. "Not a day goes by that I don’t think of her."

Among the memories Brown highlighted was a simple but meaningful practice the two shared: tracking each other's locations on their phones. It was a habit built on care and connection, a way of silently saying "I'm here" without having to speak. Brown described how seeing that Angela had checked where she was always made her feel "watched over," and how the absence of those familiar notifications still catches her off guard. "I still expect her to chime in," she wrote, "and then I remember she won’t be doing that anymore."

Through her grief, Brown painted a clear picture of the kind of person Moody was; someone who, she said, radiated warmth and compassion. "I think she was a person of pure love," Brown explained, adding that Moody always made it her mission to ensure the people around her were cared for. She cherished her roles as a mother and grandmother, and Brown's tribute emphasized how deeply she will be missed by all who knew her. The reality star also revealed that Moody's phone remains active, something that unexpectedly brings her comfort. That small detail stirred up memories of her son, Garrison Brown.

As per People, he died in March 2024, and the family also kept his phone on for months after his passing. "For some reason, seeing your location pop up gives me comfort," she admitted. "We kept Garrison's phone on for a long time for that same reason. Meet you on the other side, my friend." Moody is survived by her husband, Craig, as well as her children Nicholas, Taylor, and Isaac. She leaves behind two grandchildren, with a third on the way. A GoFundMe organized by her daughter, Taylor, described her death as "unexpected," offering no additional details about her passing.

Brown's tribute also serves as a reminder of the ongoing heartbreak she carries for Garrison. Speaking during a May 2025 episode of 'Sister Wives', she shared that she had long been aware of her son's emotional struggles. "I knew he was struggling," she said. "I always just picked up the phone, and I always make it a point to just talk to him. And it wasn't really about anything. I think he needed the connection, and I know he was talking to [and] calling his brothers and stuff too."