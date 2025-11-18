'Sister Wives' may conclude with season 21 after a reveal that many think signals the show’s end

A tense money talk between Christine Brown and David Woolley has fans wondering if the show might end after season 21

TLC's 'Sister Wives' has to be one of the most controversial yet fascinating shows on TV. When the show first debuted in 2010, Kody Brown was living the dream of a polygamous relationship with Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown. However, with each passing season, the cracks in the relationships became apparent, and soon Christine left Kody in early 2021, followed by Meri and Janelle. Now, a new conversation between Christine and her new husband, David Woolley, in the latest episode, is making fans wonder if the show is ending after season 21.

A photo of Christine Brown and David Woolley (Image Source: Instagram | @christine_brownsw)

On Sunday, November 16, David teased Christine about her many Amazon deliveries while she worked on diaper cakes for their pregnant daughters. He asked, "So what's going to happen down the road when we rely on my income only?" as per Parade. Christine then opened up about her worries, saying, "I seriously am up half the night sometimes thinking about, 'I'm just spending too much money.' I just know that I am." She also admitted to producers, "There are boxes pretty much daily on the porch that get delivered."

When David asked Christine whether she ever had a budget while married to Kody, she replied, "We had no money. When the kids were younger, none. I'd have to put stuff back at the grocery store." David reminded her of the need to plan, saying, "Sooner or later, we've got to start looking at where we're going to be 10 years down the road."

Christine then brought up concerns about their youngest daughter, sharing, "I don't know what we're going to do with Truely. She definitely wants to go to college. She's definitely going to college. And I don't know, things could be very different by then. And if we only have David's money to go at that point, then we'll have to talk about that more." On Reddit, fans shared their theories and reactions to the couple's conversation about money, with one commenting, "I'm thinking he was talking about retirement. David probably has retirement accounts, and she doesn't. She also probably doesn't have enough social security credits for anything."

A fan noted, "Show can't go on for ever etc..." while another added, "That's why he got her to buy those rentals to give her passive income." A fifth fan remarked, "Maybe they already know that this is the final season." The new episode also showed Kody's new dramatic look after Robyn admitted kissing him is "painful" and "uncomfortable," as per People. Kody shared in his confessional, "I have to get rid of this beard so I get kissed more." As he gets ready to shave in the bathroom, he tells Robyn, "Promise me we're going to make out like teenagers, and I promise you it won't bother me a bit," before counting down and saying goodbye to his gray beard.