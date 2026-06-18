Who won ‘Outlast: The Jungle’? Netflix survival show crowns winner after brutal finale

The final challenge between Team Alpha and Team Bravo turned intense as they had to go through a two-day hike and a series of challenges to win.

Netflix recently aired the final two episodes of ‘Outlast: The Jungle,’ featuring the remaining teams competing against each other. Episode 8 saw three remaining teams: Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie. While Bravo was already in the finale, Alpha and Charlie competed against each other. Team Charlie struggled to shoot a burning arrow at a target, while Team Alpha managed to do it. As a result, Team Charlie was out of the race. The remaining teams still competing against each other were Alpha and Bravo. Soon, they received packages containing essentials, instructions, and maps for the final challenge: “A two-day race to the finish to claim the million-dollar prize.”

A still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' featuring Nikki Hru, Maddy Jones, Halle Cooley (Image Source: Instagram | @nikkihru)

The narrator further described the final challenge, “Each team will begin from opposite ends of a 20-kilometer trail, looping deep into the jungle to a central waterfall…forcing the teams to navigate a gauntlet of unpredictable waterways and overgrown forest.” After reaching the waterfall, teams will get a key and a map. Both of these items were essential for the next leg of the journey towards the finish line. Additionally, contestants were curious about one thing mentioned in the instructions. It was: “Who do you take with you to the end?” Unfortunately, Team Alpha was at a disadvantage because Leiya’s shoes were stolen by Team Bravo earlier. Since they had to hike throughout the final challenge, they could not keep Leiya with them. She was voted out of the competition on the first night of the final challenge.

After a series of tasks and hiking through the forest, the remaining contestants were: Team Alpha: Nikki and Maddy, and Team Bravo: Abby and Pharaoh. The end of the race challenge was to row to the final destination, towards a beach. After arriving there, teams had to find the box, unlock it, get the green flare out, and light it up. Even though Team Alpha was the first one to arrive at the beach, the two lost the key that would open their box.

A still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' featuring Maddy Jones and Nikki Hru (Image Source: Instagram | @nikkihru)

In an intense race to the finale, Team Bravo also arrived at the beach. Soon, Nikki and Maddy saw that the box was placed on the key. The two got the key, opened the box, and lit up their green flare. As a result, Team Alpha won ‘Outlast: The Jungle.’ As the two were celebrating their victory, a helicopter arrived and dropped a bag full of cash prizes. Nikki told the cameras, “It feels like a movie… and our lives are completely changed.” Maddy noted that she and Nikki were the first two females to win the challenge. Team Bravo also congratulated the new winners.