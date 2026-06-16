Who will win ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ finale? Fan predictions pour in after brutal showdown

Before ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ finale, fans expressed their thoughts in support of female contestants while slamming Team Charlie for their behavior.

Netflix’s highly anticipated survival show ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ premiered earlier this month with 16 contestants. After six episodes, the remaining contestants are: Sarah Awad, Abby Chu, Braxton Fish, Pharaoh Gayles, Brett Johnson, Morgan Colburn, Nikki Hru, Maddy Jones, Leiya Pillitteri, and Wes Saunders. The streamer will air episodes 7 and 8 on Wednesday and reveal the winner. Before the finale airs, fans online have been sharing their thoughts on various platforms and predicting who might win the survival show. Interestingly, there have been multiple Reddit discussion boards flooded with comments from viewers. While some viewers are rooting for a female-led alliance and contestants like Leiya, a few fans are slamming male cast members for certain behavior on the show.

A still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Until now, fans have witnessed a few eliminations featuring medical emergencies and more. Mary was sent home early after no one on the team wanted to take her on, followed by Ben. He was kicked out by Team Charlie. Another contestant, Dave, chose to leave voluntarily so that his team could benefit from the fire. Due to homesickness, Marshall decided to quit. Halle was eliminated due to exhaustion and dehydration. On the other hand, Sean was evacuated from the island following a medical emergency. After those eliminations, some fans have strong opinions regarding how certain participants behaved throughout the competition. In particular, Team Charlie has been getting a lot of heat and criticism from fans for their behavior.

Sean Jacobs and Marshall Strain in a still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' (Image Source: Netflix | Outlast: The Jungle)

A Reddit discussion board titled “Netflixwatch” featured a post from a user @balletbaddie on June 15, 2026. The discussion mentioned, “I feel like team Charlie is showing us the results of what happens to young men who are in deep with the red pill manosphere online world (specifically Braxton and Brett). These boys are so mentally unhealthy and emotionally unintelligent.” One comment referred to Wes as “a toxic, abusive, and insecure human.” A Reddit user @Archi_penko wrote, “I can’t even fathom having to be a woman on this team. The men on these team are some of the most toxic people I have ever seen. I feel so awful for these women. Leiya came to be a team player, Sarah came to be a team player, and these men are useless, mean, manipulative, gaslighting, I just hate watching it.” Another user, @Puzzleheaded_Echo273, commented, “I just want them to lose. It's not even about sarah. I just hate all of them. Very insufferable individuals. I want bravo or alpha to win. Brett calling Pharaoh a cold booger on a paper plate? Audacity. You are the one bro lol."

A screengrab of medics transporting Sean Jacobs to the hospital through a chopper in 'Outlast: The Jungle' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

One more Reddit discussion board, started by user @LaGringaKook, was titled, “Team Charlie (outlast)- the definition of toxic masculinity and perpetuation of abuse and misogyny.” User @TomatilloMiserable48 wrote, “Leiah winning this with Nikki and Maddy is the only acceptable outcome. I would be ok with Bravo winning too but Alpha is what I prefer. I don't want to see Team Charlie remain a cohesive unit in their bromance. I hope one of these fragile egomaniac explode on Charlie which leads to a flare up either by choice or by force.” One more fan, @Constant_Factor_5213, supported it and wrote, “IMO, Leiya carried their team, and they feel threatened. Hence the toxic masculinity spewing out of their pores.. Yuck!” With several viewers supporting female contestants, many are rooting for Leiya to win ‘Outlast: The Jungle.’ To witness the finale, fans can head to Netflix on June 17a and stream the finale episodes.