Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Final Jeopardy dramatically changes the fortunes of the contenders

Tonight's episode of 'Jeopardy' saw Shannon Leigh Godwin competing against Spencer Murphy and Stefanie Landeweer

Shannon Leigh Godwin returned for her fourth game on 'Jeopardy!' To continue her streak, she needed to defeat Spencer Murphy from Menlo Park, California, and Stefanie Landeweer from Lexington Park, Maryland. All the contenders put their best foot forward in the first round. Spencer found the first Daily Double in the category 'In The National Archive.' By that time, he had $1,800 in his kitty and wagered it all. His clue read, "An 1879 patent application is from 'Thomas A. Edison of this community in the state of New Jersey'" He answered correctly with, "What is Menlo Park?" and doubled his winnings. After 15 clues, Spencer led with $5,800. Shannon and Stefanie followed with $3,200 and $200, respectively.

A still of Shannon from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Stefanie bounced back with the remaining clues and ended the round with $4,600. However, Spencer remained in the lead with $6,800. Shannon was dead last with $4,000. Stefanie had the chance to flip the game in 'Double Jeopardy' after finding Daily Doubles in back-to-back clues. The first clue read, "This term for a descriptive nickname like 'Lady with the Lamp' for Florence Nightingale may come from the French for 'tap under the chin.'" She had $6,600 in her kitty at that point, and wagered $4,600. Unfortunately, she answered incorrectly and went down to $2,000.

A still of Spencer from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

The next one read, "Butch Wilmore & Suni Williams spent 286 days rent-free here until a dragon capsule bailed them out." This time Stefanie wagered $2,000 and answered: "What is International Space Station?" This was the correct answer, and it brought her total to $4,000. Spencer dominated this round with 22 right answers. He finished with a whopping $19,200, compared to Stefanie's $13,400 and Shannon's $5,600. However, this wasn't a runaway lead, and the 'Final Jeopardy' round could still change the outcome.

A still of Stefanie from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

The final round's category was 'Current TV Streaks.' The clue was, "The longest-tenured male actor on a prime-time show, he released the now ironically titled album 'Home Invasion' back in 1993." The answer was "Who is Ice-T?" because of his association with 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.' Stefanie and Shannon answered correctly, and increased their winnings to $19,400 and $10,600, respectively. However, Spencer answered incorrectly. He wagered $7,601, and his winnings dwindled to $11,599. This meant Stefanie walked out as the winner and will return tomorrow for her second game. 'Jeopardy!' airs on local TV stations and also streams on Hulu & Peacock.