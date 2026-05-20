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Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Tristan Williams faces tough challenge on his way to becoming super champion

Tristan Williams faces off against Rose Sloan and Sunil Hebbar in the latest episode of 'Jeopardy!'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Ken Jennings in 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Ken Jennings in 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

On Tuesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' Tristan Williams played his tenth consecutive game to become a super champion. Williams faced off against Rose Sloan from Boston, Massachusetts, and Sunil Hebbar from Redondo Beach, California, in his pursuit. The game was tricky to say the least, and at one point Sloan and Williams found themselves tied. Throughout the game, both participants went head-to-head, but it all came down to the 'Final Jeopardy' round, where only one contestant answered correctly and ultimately took home the prize.

Tristan Williams with host Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Instagram | tartsin)
Tristan Williams with host Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Instagram | tartsin)

Williams and Sloan kept each other on their toes during the first half of the first round. By the time clue 15 arrived, they were both tied with $4,800. Sloan ended up detecting a Daily Double on clue 15. The DD's category was 'What’s Your Angle?' and the clue read, “The first word in the name of this simple machine implies an angle; the steeper the slope, the more force required.” Sloan answered correctly with “What is an inclined plane?” The Computer Science professor had wagered $3,500, which elevated her winnings to $8,300 and put her in the lead. Till the end of the first round, she kept her top position, closely followed by Williams with $6,400. Hebbar was left with -$1,000 in the game.

Hebbar staged a comeback of sorts in Double Jeopardy. He found a DD on clue nine and wagered the allotted $2,000 on it. The DD was from the 'Country Facts' category, and its clue read, “The Mau Escarpment is a rampart along the western rim of The Great Rift Valley in this country.” Hebbar answered correctly with 'What is Kenya?' and finally opened his account. He also found the last Daily Double on clue 15 and wagered all his winnings ($2,600). This DD was from the category 'On Your Merry Way,' and the clue read “There’s lively debate over whether the title of this 18th-century Christmas carol takes a comma & where.” Hebbar did not know the answer and said, “I don’t have it.” The correct answer was, “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen.” This failure brought Hebbar down to $0.

As far as the other two are concerned, Sloan maintained her lead through most of the round; it was only after the DDs that Williams got one up on her. Before the 'Final Jeopardy', Williams stood at the top with $21,200. At this point, Sloan had $16,700, and Hebbar was left with $800. These standings meant that Final Jeopardy would decide who would pull off the win. The Final Jeopardy category was '20th Century Names,' and its clue read, “Shunned by his religion when he went to study law in England, he met Christians who helped him awaken a ‘religious quest.'” Habeer's answer was “Who is Lewis?” which proved to be wrong. He lost the $799 he bet and went home with $1. Sloan replied with “Who is Hubbard?” and lost her $4,501 wager. This brought her winnings down to $12,199.

Williams was the only one who answered correctly, as his response read, “Who is Gandhi?” The returning champion wagered $12,201, which pushed his total to $33,401. This win made Williams a super-champion, an honor that 'Jeopardy!' fans bestow on a person who wins 10 consecutive games. He is the 21st superchampion in the show's history, and the third this season. Williams will return on Wednesday to continue his run.

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