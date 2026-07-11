Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Caleb Groen’s seventh game comes down to Daily Doubles

Caleb Groen faces off against Kristal LeMaistre from Texas and Chris Bergman from Florida in his sixth game of 'Jeopardy!'.

After a record-breaking win in his sixth game, Caleb Groen returned to further his dominating streak on 'Jeopardy!' He faced off against Kristal LeMaistre, from Round Rock, Texas, and Chris Bergman, from Cape Coral, Florida, in his seventh game. During the first round, Groen and LeMaistre butt heads to see who came out on top. Both gave six correct answers, but because LeMaistre submitted one incorrect response, Groen led the pack heading into the first break (after 15 clues). LeMaistre managed to bridge the gap by finding the game's first Daily Double (DD) on the 15th clue. At this point, the internal communications supervisor had $1,600. She made it a true DD with her wager.

Caleb playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

The DD belonged to the category, 'Historic Epithets,' and the clue read, "William the Silent, a prince of this royal house, was a main leader of the 16th-century Dutch revolt against Spanish rule." She answered, "What is Orange?" and went into the first break with $3,200, against Groen's $5,000. Bergman buzzed in for just one answer, and that too turned out to be incorrect. Hence, he walked into the post-break section with -$1,000. During the interview segment, LeMaistre shared that her sole reason for being on the Alex Trebek stage was to fulfill her late mother's wish. Her passion for the game was evident in her maneuvering of the post-break section in the face of Groen's dominance.

Kristal playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

During the second section, Groen and LeMaistre turned in the same number of correct answers. However, LeMaistre again fell behind due to more incorrect responses. Bergman improved his performance by giving two correct answers, but still found himself in the red due to one wrong answer. Groen went into the 'Double Jeopardy' (DJ) with $6,600, with LeMaistre following closely with $4,000. Bergman remained dead last with -$400. 'Double Jeopardy' experience played a big part in deciding the victor. LeMaistre, a first-time participant, made mistakes out of nervousness, giving Groen the edge he needed.

Chris playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Groen picked up 15 correct responses in this round. This made LeMaistre buzz in categories she was not confident about. The risks eventually enhanced the gap between her and Groen. DD also favored Groen. He found the second one on the fifth clue. At this point, he had $10,200 against LeMaistre's $4,000 and Bergman's $0. Groen surprised everyone by wagering a massive $7,000. If he won, then he would have an almost insurmountable lead, but if he lost, he would be giving LeMaistre a chance on a platter. The DD belonged to the category, 'Philosophy,' and the clue read, "This last name of a German philosopher is a synonym for 'pessimist,' though it contains the word 'hope.'" He answered, "Who was Schopenhauer?" which was deemed correct.

Chris, Kristal and Caleb playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

The second DD came Groen's way on the 21st clue. By this time, Groen had solidified his position with $20,000 against LeMaistre's $1,200 and Bergman's $400. This DD belonged to the category, '6-Syllable word,' and its clue read, "The oath one takes in this citizenship process for immigrants ends with the words 'so help me God.'" Groen, with the win almost in his pocket, bet $5,000 and answered, "What is naturalization?" after some thought. This one was also adjudged correct. Eventually, Groen went into 'Final Jeopardy' (FJ) with $27,800, heads and shoulders above Bergman's $2,800 and LeMaistre's 800$. This meant that Groen had a runaway lead.

Tonight's Final Jeopardy! is paying tribute... Let us know what you came up with in the comments! pic.twitter.com/QHM6jViXQ3 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 11, 2026

The FJ belonged to the category, 'Tributes,' and the clue read, "To her 1910 funeral, 'the survivors of the Balaclava Light Brigade Charge' sent an arrangement 'to our benefactress & friend.'" Both LeMaistre and Bergman gave wrong responses ending with $800 and $1,601, respectively. Groen was correct with his response, "Who was Florence Nightingale?" and bowed out with $37,800. Groen will return to defend his title on Monday. 'Jeopardy!' is a syndicated show that airs both on Hulu and Peacock.