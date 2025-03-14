Demi Moore reveals the correct way to say her name and even Jimmy Fallon had no idea

Think you’ve been saying Demi Moore’s name right? Jimmy Fallon thought so too—until now

Demi Moore is setting the record straight on the correct pronunciation of her name. Moore, who has been grabbing major headlines for her stellar act in 'The Substance', made her debut back in 1981 with 'Choices' and since then has amassed quite a fan following. However, despite her widespread popularity, it seems like many of her fans have been mispronouncing her name for years. Now finally, Moore has clarified the correct way to say her name.

Demi Moore attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025, in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images | Lia Toby)

The movie star addressed the name debacle during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2017; however, after her recent best actress win at the Golden Globes, the clip is garnering attention, as per the New York Post. "I know a couple of Demis," the host Fallon told Moore at the time. "I do. I hear she's one of your BFFs," Moore replied before teasing, "and I felt very left out of that."

#demimoore #goldenglobes #oscars #academyawards #thesubstance #jimmyfallon #tonightshow #thetonightshow ♬ original sound - The Daily Telegraph @dailytelegraph Demi Moore has revealed people have been saying her name wrong all these years. The US actress, who has been working in showbiz for more than four decades, sat down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon following her debut Golden Globes win last Monday. Moore, 62, who is tipped to be up for a Best Actress Oscar for The Substance referenced fellow celebrity Demi Lovato, explaining: “Demi [Lovato] and I had a great conversation about this because she’s from Texas and I’m from New Mexico, so our families say our names the same way, but we individually both pronounce it differently. It works better with our last names. #demilovato

Fallon then asked Moore if she wanted to be included in his inner circle. Locking fingers with the Fallon, the mother-of-three quipped, "I'm so in!" Moore then launched into a story, recalling a "great conversation" she had with Demi Lovato. Noting that the singer is from Texas and she's from New Mexico, Moore said, "Our families say our names the same, but we each individually pronounce it differently." The actress explained, "It works better with our last names. Like, 'Deh-mee Lovato' sounds really good. And 'Duh-mee' Moore sounds really good," she recalled.

Recently, Moore made major headlines after losing the 2025 Best Actress Oscar to 'Anora' star Mikey Madison, leaving the actress "can’t help but feel heartbroken," a source revealed to Page Six. After winning the Golden Globe, the actress "was really hopeful that she had secured this win," the insider said, further adding, "Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award."

Sources further revealed that Moore "is thrilled for Mikey and all the other women who were nominated for this award. But of course, it was a huge disappointment not hearing her name be called." According to the insider, "A ton of people came up to Demi at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party to show their love and support for her work." While she may have lost the Oscar, the actress is enjoying a well-deserved resurgence in Hollywood, defying the outdated belief that female acting careers decline after 40, as per Courrier Mail.

During her Globes acceptance speech at the Beverly Hilton, Moore noted that her win marked her first-ever award triumph, despite acting since 1981. "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress," she declared while accepting Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy. "At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged and I bought in, and I believed that," she said.