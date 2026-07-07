MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Inside the surprising Final Jeopardy move that nearly cost the win

Caleb Groen from California faced off against Lee Ann McGuire Whitlock and Owen Harrington on Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 12 HOURS AGO
Caleb playing 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Caleb playing 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Caleb Groen from California faced off against Lee Ann McGuire Whitlock and Owen Harrington for his third game in 'Jeopardy!' A lot of eyes were on Lee Ann McGuire Whitlock, as she is the wife of Shane Whitlock, the winner of the College Championship and a celebrated participant of 'Tournament of Champions' and 'Ultimate TOC.' The beginning was shaky for both challengers as they delivered back-to-back wrong answers. On the other hand, Groen had a dream run in the first phase of the 'Jeopardy!' round. The returning champion gave eight correct answers on a trot and earned a commendable lead.

Calen playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)
Caleb playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Harrington detected the first Daily Double (DD) at the ninth clue. Things were slowly starting to look up at that point. The union organizer had just gotten himself out of the red and was standing at $0. According to the rules, a contestant may wager up to $1,000 in the first DD if they do not have enough funds. Harrington decided to go all in and bet that amount. The DD was from the category, 'Isle,' and the clue read, "This Greek archipelago is so named because it forms a rough circle around the island of Delos." The correct answer was Cyclades, but Harrington wrote, "What is the Delian?" The PhD candidate dropped to -$1000. Before the first commercial break (after the 15th clue), Groen had $6,800. In comparison, Lee Ann was in the red, carrying -$400, while Harrington was at $0. 

Shane playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)
Owen playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Harrington recuperated in the second half of the round. He answered three clues in lists, cycling, and Isle 5, pushing his winnings to $2,600. Groen's fabulous performance kept him at the top with $8,600, while Lee Ann was dead last with $0 in her account. During 'Double Jeopardy' (DJ), the DD luck shone on the returning champion. He detected the second one on the fourth clue. This one belonged to the category 'Biology.' At this point, the law and policy student had $13,000 to his name. He wagered $5,000, and the clue read, "The Latin for sleep gives us this term for a period when plants don't grow, or organisms slow their metabolisms to guard resources." The returning champion wrote, "What is dormancy?" which was deemed correct. His ascent continued, and by the time he found the final DD on the 19th clue, he had $30,800. 

.m m
Lee Ann playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Groen went big on the second DD, betting a whopping $8,000. The DD belonged to the category, 'Words from Arabic,' and the clue read, "These nomadic people take their name from an Arabic word for 'a dweller in the desert.'" Groen responded with "Who are the Bedouin?" which was correct. Groen was fabulous in his run during 'Double Jeopardy,' giving 32 correct responses. His only wrong answer came on a $2,000 clue, but it did almost nothing to his position at the table. Groen entered 'Final Jeopardy' (FJ) with $38,800, giving him a dominant runaway lead. Harrington followed him with $1,400, while Whitlock bowed out with -$2,400. This implied that only Harrington and Groen could participate in FJ.

Caleb, Owen, and Lee Ann playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)
Caleb, Owen, and Lee Ann playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

This game's FJ belonged to the category, 'Building Projects,' and its clue read, "An unofficial 'race' between Japanese & Korean firms led to the construction of these, well southwest of both nations." The correct answer was 'Petronas Towers,' but none of them could come up with it. Harrington lost $2 and walked away with $1,398. Groen, taking advantage of the massive gap between him and Harrington, wagered a massive $20,000. Despite losing $20,000, his incredible performance in other sections ensured that he was crowned the winner with $18,800. Groen will come back to defend his title in Tuesday's episode. 'Jeopardy!' is a syndicated game that streams on both Hulu and Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

What happened to Z in Port Charles? John Oliver bows out of ‘General Hospital’ in a dramatic fashion
TV

What happened to Z in Port Charles? John Oliver bows out of ‘General Hospital’ in a dramatic fashion

John Oliver’s three-episode arc on ‘General Hospital’ fulfills all his wishes in Port Charles.
6 hours ago
Will there be an ‘All American’ Season 9? Here's what we know ahead of the Season 8 premiere
TV

Will there be an ‘All American’ Season 9? Here's what we know ahead of the Season 8 premiere

‘All American’ Season 8 is scheduled to premiere with its first two episodes on Monday, July 13
7 hours ago
Why ‘Dutton Ranch’ isn’t eligible for the 2026 Emmys
YELLOWSTONE

Why ‘Dutton Ranch’ isn’t eligible for the 2026 Emmys

The ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off has become a fan favorite, but an unexpected technicality has kept it out of one of TV’s biggest awards races.
12 hours ago
Netflix announces new Harlan Coben show with ‘Riverdale’ star after I Will Find You’s massive success
RIVERDALE

Netflix announces new Harlan Coben show with ‘Riverdale’ star after I Will Find You’s massive success

The wait is over for Harlan Coben fans as Netflix has officially locked in the lead cast for its newest mystery drama
12 hours ago
How to watch 2026 Emmy nominations: Release time, date and more
TV

How to watch 2026 Emmy nominations: Release time, date and more

The Emmy nominations announcement will be made by Liza Colon-Zayas and Jeff Hiller
13 hours ago
Kaitlin Olson's 'High Potential' Season 3 gets early update despite 2027 delay
TV

Kaitlin Olson's 'High Potential' Season 3 gets early update despite 2027 delay

'High Potential' Season 3 finally gets an update as the show appears to be moving forward with ABC holding the procedural for 2027.
21 hours ago
‘The Greatest’ sets release date as first teaser offers glimpse into Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary journey
TV

‘The Greatest’ sets release date as first teaser offers glimpse into Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary journey

'The Greatest,' following Ali's journey from rags to riches, is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video sooner than you think.
1 day ago
Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict 2026 World Cup? Truth behind that wild rumor
TV

Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict 2026 World Cup? Truth behind that wild rumor

‘The Simpsons’ predicted decades ago that two particular countries would face each other in an all-important match.
1 day ago
Where is Tumbleton? ‘HOTD’ Season 3’s town explained and its importance
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

Where is Tumbleton? ‘HOTD’ Season 3’s town explained and its importance

Tumbleton is taken by Ormund in the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’, putting Rhaneyra in a difficult situation.
1 day ago
Who is Daeron Targaryen? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 3 twist explained
TV

Who is Daeron Targaryen? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 3 twist explained

Daeron Targaryen is seemingly taken prisoner by Daemon and Rhaenyra, but still manages to come out on top
1 day ago