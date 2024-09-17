Elena Dubaich vs Carrie O’Neill: ‘Below Deck Med’ star crosses limits to assert dominance over new stew

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Elena Dubaich's authority issues surfaced on Bravo show

ATHENS, GREECE: Elena 'Ellie' Dubaich has been in the spotlight during the ninth season of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' due to her love triangle with Joe Bradley and Bri Muller. However, things took a turn when Carrie O'Neill joined the cast of the show midseason. The deck team needed one more stew as they were low on staff and that's when Carrie stepped in. Soon after, Carrie entered the show, Elena felt this sudden urge to show the new stew that she was superior to her in terms of rank, even though, Aesha Scott is the chief stew on the Bravo show.

In the latest episode of the show, Aesha decided to give a break to Bri and asked Carrie to do laundry chores. Elena was taken aback by Aesha's decision and they felt jealous as Aesha never allowed her to do laundry. After the guest's dinner, Aesha told chef Johnathan Shillingford, "Jono, Jono, we're clearing," to which he replied, "Copy." Then, Elena also communicated the same message to Jono over a walkie-talkie. "What? Ellie I already told Jono we're clearing," Aesha said, to which Elena responded, "Oh sorry I didn't. It didn't mean anything." Then, Aesha sensed that Elena was overstepping her limits and creating more chaos.

'Below Deck Med' star Elena Dubaich disrespects chief stew Aesha Scott (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Aesha Scott calls out Elena Dubaich over boundary issues

In the latest episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, Aesha Scott addressed boundary concerns regarding Elena Dubaich. Talking of Elena, Aesha said in a confessional, "She has not once the whole season said that we're clearing on the radio. It's too much."

"I just wanted to have a word with you about the dinner stuff and calling Jono," Aesha said to which Elena replied, "Oh I apologize."

"No no, I just think it annoyed me because of the built-up because I think you have been overstepping. The job of a second stew is to delegate when I'm not around but if I'm on the floor it's like you're not delegating," Aesha told Elena. Elena said, "Oh I would never disrespect you."

Then, Aesha expressed her frustration, stating "It's to the point where I feel you have disrespected my position for your own ego so much that I don't really give a sh*t. I'm sick of it. It's really frustrating."

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Aesha Scott lashes out at Elena Dubaich for crossing her boundaries (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Elena Dubaich seems unhappy with Carrie O'Neill's arrival

The news of Carrie O'Neill's addition to the interior team of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 was something that was not well-received by Elena Dubaich and she openly voiced her discontent with the new member of the team.

"There was an underlying mocking tone with Carrie that I sensed. That was her vibe. In my eyes, the floating position is basically a fourth stew position, so regardless of how much experience you have or what your rank is elsewhere, you've got to adapt to your rank in this environment," Elena shared.

"So, in my eyes, Carrie's job was to assist us, finish the season on a high note. It wasn't her job to come and supervise us," she further added. In a previous episode, Elena described Carrie's arrival as "completely unnecessary" and "f**king ridiculous."

Ellie Dubaich comes to Mustique (Bravo/@belowdeckmediterranean)

