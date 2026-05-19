Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Final Jeopardy seals Tristan Williams’ dramatic ninth consecutive win

With all the participants answering correctly for the Final Jeopardy, it was an exciting episode featuring an amazing win by Tristan Williams.

For tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ episode, viewers witnessed Thomas Trivato, Tristan Williams, and Amy Dewey on the podiums. While Trivato is a software developer from London, Ontario, Canada, Williams is a data scientist from Lincoln, Nebraska. Dewey, part-time homemaker and part-time entrepreneur, was from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The three participated in tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ and it was an exciting day for Williams since it turned out to be his ninth consecutive ‘Jeopardy!’ game. His total winnings reached up to $188,501 while everyone’s answer to the Final Jeopardy was correct. Read further to know more about the Final Jeopardy question and more.

A still of Tristan Williams from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | @jeopardy)

The category for the Final Jeopardy was “American Architecture.” For that, the clue was: “In the 1930s, an automobile showroom occupied the first 2 floors of this building at 42nd & Lexington in Manhattan.” The correct answer for this question was “What is the Chrysler Building?” In an interesting turn of events, tonight’s episode featured all three contestants answering correctly. Williams was leading with Double Jeopardy with $22,400, while Dewey’s total was $4,400, followed by Trivato with $1,200. It was because Trivato wrote down the highest wager of them all, $7,600. As a result, his total was $30,000. On the other hand, Dewey did not wager while Trivato wagered $17, and his total reached $1,217.

​Entering tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’, Williams’s 8-day total was $158,501. With that, he was mere two wins away from becoming the 21st champion in the show’s history. After he wagered $7,600, with his $22,000, his new total was $30,000, making his 9-day total: $188,501. Tonight’s game featured 12 triple stumpers, and after that, the contestants went through Final Jeopardy! With Williams leading the game, fans will witness him returning for Season 42 on Tuesday, May 19, for his tenth game. As a returning champion, he will face two new challenges. To see whether he can continue his winning streak or go home, fans can stream the next episode on Tuesday, May 19.

Tristan Williams with Host Ken Jennings (Image Source: Facebook | Philip Hillenbrand (Williams' father-in-law))

While waiting for the latest, i.e., tonight’s episode, here are some facts about all-time ‘Jeopardy!’ winners. As long-time fans must already know, it is the show host Ken Jennings who tops the list with his massive 74 wins and a total amount of $2,520,700. In second position, Amy Schneider, with her 40 wins and a total of $1,382,800, followed by Matt Amodio with 38 wins and $1,518,601. In fourth position is James Holzhauer, having won 32 games and earned $2,462,216, and Mattea Roach in fifth place with 23 wins and $560,983.