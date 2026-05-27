Is ‘Spider-Noir’ canon to the ‘Spider-Verse’ movies? The answer may baffle fans

‘Spider-Noir’ stars Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Karen Rodriguez, and more in pivotal roles

In 2018, fans were introduced to a new universe with different Spider-Man variants, led by Miles Morales, who finally made his big-screen debut with 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'. Iconic names such as Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and, of course, Spider-Man Noir were also introduced, adding to the intrigue in the fandom. Now getting his own series is the sleuth variant, Noir, in Prime Video's 'Spider-Noir,' which stars Nicolas Cage. Adding to the list of questions surrounding the show is whether it is canon to the 'Spider-Verse'. The answer, however, is baffling, as there is no connection.

Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Prime Video)

It is worth noting that Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Noir are two different characters. In 'Spider-Noir', Cage plays Ben Reilly, not Parker. In the comics, Reilly was revealed to be a clone of Parker and went on to become the Scarlet Spider. The Spider-Man Noir comics see him as a young adult in the '30s NYC, fending off the Norman Osborn/Green Goblin of his time. Quite simply, Noir in the movies is a Parker variant, and the Noir in the series is Reilly. This makes the Prime Video series a completely different entity. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on whether there is or will be a surprise twist connecting to Into the Spider-Verse. Reinforcing this distinction was showrunner Oren Uziel.

A still from 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)

In an interview with Empire, he revealed that the show is not a continuation of the two Spider-Verse films that have been released so far. "Same character, different universe. It's a different flavor of that character, even though it's still Nick's voice. It's not a continuation of Into the Spider-Verse. Once Phil and Chris introduced the idea of the multiverse, I think you're allowed to take things and make them your own." The synopsis of the new series reads, "Private investigator Ben Reilly is hired on a couple of straightforward cases... until mobsters, monsters, and a mysterious femme fatale spin a web that brings him face to face with his former life as New York's only superhero: The Spider." On the cast front, starring alongside Cage are Lamorne Morris as his best friend and reporter Robbie Robertson, Karen Rodriguez as Janet, and Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane. Jack Huston, Li Jun Li, Abraham Popoola, Lukas Haas, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, and Amy Aquino also take on pivotal roles. The first season comprises eight episodes. In related news, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' is slated to release in 2027. The third film will mark the final installment in the Spider-Verse trilogy.