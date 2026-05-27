MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is ‘Spider-Noir’ canon to the ‘Spider-Verse’ movies? The answer may baffle fans

‘Spider-Noir’ stars Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Karen Rodriguez, and more in pivotal roles
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 32 MINUTES AGO
Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Spider-Noir' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Spider-Noir' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

In 2018, fans were introduced to a new universe with different Spider-Man variants, led by Miles Morales, who finally made his big-screen debut with 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'. Iconic names such as Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and, of course, Spider-Man Noir were also introduced, adding to the intrigue in the fandom. Now getting his own series is the sleuth variant, Noir, in Prime Video's 'Spider-Noir,' which stars Nicolas Cage. Adding to the list of questions surrounding the show is whether it is canon to the 'Spider-Verse'. The answer, however, is baffling, as there is no connection.

Nicolas Cage in a stil from 'Spider-Noir' (Image credit: Prime Video)
Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Prime Video)

It is worth noting that Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Noir are two different characters. In 'Spider-Noir', Cage plays Ben Reilly, not Parker. In the comics, Reilly was revealed to be a clone of Parker and went on to become the Scarlet Spider. The Spider-Man Noir comics see him as a young adult in the '30s NYC, fending off the Norman Osborn/Green Goblin of his time. Quite simply, Noir in the movies is a Parker variant, and the Noir in the series is Reilly. This makes the Prime Video series a completely different entity. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on whether there is or will be a surprise twist connecting to Into the Spider-Verse. Reinforcing this distinction was showrunner Oren Uziel.

Still of Spider in 'Spider-Noir' (Cover Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)
A still from 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)

In an interview with Empire, he revealed that the show is not a continuation of the two Spider-Verse films that have been released so far. "Same character, different universe. It's a different flavor of that character, even though it's still Nick's voice. It's not a continuation of Into the Spider-Verse. Once Phil and Chris introduced the idea of the multiverse, I think you're allowed to take things and make them your own." The synopsis of the new series reads, "Private investigator Ben Reilly is hired on a couple of straightforward cases... until mobsters, monsters, and a mysterious femme fatale spin a web that brings him face to face with his former life as New York's only superhero: The Spider." On the cast front, starring alongside Cage are Lamorne Morris as his best friend and reporter Robbie Robertson, Karen Rodriguez as Janet, and Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane. Jack Huston, Li Jun Li, Abraham Popoola, Lukas Haas, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, and Amy Aquino also take on pivotal roles. The first season comprises eight episodes. In related news, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' is slated to release in 2027. The third film will mark the final installment in the Spider-Verse trilogy.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Is ‘House of the Dragon’ ending with Season 4? Showrunner shares update on HBO’s plan
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

Is ‘House of the Dragon’ ending with Season 4? Showrunner shares update on HBO’s plan

Series co-creator and showrunner, Ryan Condal, states that he has a set timeline in his mind about 'House of the Dragon.'
1 hour ago
'Spider-Noir' reveals Ben's tragic past as Silvermane unleashes chaos in new Spider-Man saga
TV

'Spider-Noir' reveals Ben's tragic past as Silvermane unleashes chaos in new Spider-Man saga

After a tragic incident, Ben hangs up his suit, but a series of bizarre events now threaten to pull him back into his vigilante past
3 hours ago
Who won Jeopardy! tonight? Daily Doubles help one contestant secure victory despite Final Jeopardy blunder
TV

Who won Jeopardy! tonight? Daily Doubles help one contestant secure victory despite Final Jeopardy blunder

Chris D'Angelo faces off against Chenfei Lu and Rebecca Joseph in his fifth game of 'Jeopardy!'
6 hours ago
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ star shares honest update on Shemar Moore’s possible comeback
TV

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ star shares honest update on Shemar Moore’s possible comeback

Moore portrayed the character of SSA Derek Morgan on the original 'Criminal Minds' for 11 seasons before leaving the show in 2016.
14 hours ago
‘One Tree Hill’ star shuts down Sophia Bushs's ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ casting pitch: 'There's no way...'
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

‘One Tree Hill’ star shuts down Sophia Bushs's ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ casting pitch: 'There's no way...'

Sophia Bush's 'One Tree Hill' co-star has completely ruled out playing a doctor in ABC's medical drama for a hilarious reason.
15 hours ago
From 'Carrie' to 'Gerald's Game': Top 5 must-watch Stephen King adaptions
TV

From 'Carrie' to 'Gerald's Game': Top 5 must-watch Stephen King adaptions

‘The Running Man’ and ‘The Long Walk’ are among the latest Stephen King adaptations, but these five films remain the very best.
15 hours ago
'Gilded Age' Season 4: HBO promo reveals first look at fan-favorite character but one key detail is missing
TV

'Gilded Age' Season 4: HBO promo reveals first look at fan-favorite character but one key detail is missing

'The Gilded Age' Season 4 gets a regal first look in the new HBO Max promo, but fans are left hanging without vital information.
16 hours ago
Netflix removes cosmic horror 'Scavengers Reign' despite perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and reason is brutal
TV

Netflix removes cosmic horror 'Scavengers Reign' despite perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and reason is brutal

The adult sci-fi animated series is being removed from the streamer despite critical praise and a cult following, for a disappointing reason.
18 hours ago
‘Law & Order: SVU’ showrunner addresses potential fan-favorite return amid unresolved relationship tension
TV

‘Law & Order: SVU’ showrunner addresses potential fan-favorite return amid unresolved relationship tension

‘Law & Order: SVU’ has already been renewed for Season 28, expected to premiere in the fall, but fans have been asking for this character's return.
18 hours ago
Darin Brooks teases his return to ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ — with a major surprise guest
TV

Darin Brooks teases his return to ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ — with a major surprise guest

Darin Brooks returns to the long-running show after nearly three years, as he was last seen as Wyatt Spencer in January 2024.
22 hours ago