'Spider-Noir' Ending Explained: How Nicolas Cage's sleuth series sets up a potential Season 2

The finale and Prime Video's titling of the series leave the door open for a possible second season.

This article contains spoilers for 'Spider-Noir'

'Spider-Noir' ends with a gripping finale that also sets up a potential and unconfirmed Season 2. The Prime Video series starring Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, the sleuthy web-slinger, puts a power-draining antidote in the frame that could effectively depower Reilly's abilities. Fast forward to Episode 8, Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) sends his thugs to find the PI, unaware that Reilly indeed is 'The Spider' and not a person who knows the latter. Reilly calls the hero, but it is revealed that the call was made to Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris). At the other end, Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell) realizes that he and Reilly served in the war together, which made Silvermane realize that Reilly must indeed be the Spider.

Nicolas Cage in a still from 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Prime Video)

Before concluding, The Spider confronts him, and is injected with the antidote by Megawatt. It is revealed that it is Robertson in the suit, giving Reilly enough time to take on Megawatt and Sandman, as Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) shoots Silvermane dead. The final battle sees The Spider outmatched, but saved when the electrically-charged attacks Cat. Sandman takes him on, but begins to freeze and crystallize after being exposed to Megawatt's powers. Reilly manages to recover in time to throw Megawatt into a speeding train, killing him. The end also sees the Sandman being saved after he is given some of the antidote, while Silvermane is buried. The series ends with Reilly receiving a phone call as the screen cuts to a close. Safe to say, Reilly goes back to protecting the city as The Spider, and also works cases as a PI.

Still of Cat in 'Spider-Noir' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video | Photo by Aaron Epstein )

With this, the season ends with the case of the antidote fully solved and all storylines tied up. However, the fact that Prime Video labeled the show as 'Spider-Noir' Season 1 adds to the possibility of a second season. A standalone season would be called a limited series, but the ending and the titling suggest a clear end, or even a new path for the show. The call at the end could be where the story picks up with a new case in Season 2. For now, there is no word on whether Prime Video will officially confirm a new instalment. Much depends on whether 'Spider-Noir' meets all the metrics, such as critic reviews, viewership, actors' commitments, and willingness to return. In the meantime, fans can catch all eight episodes of 'Spider-Noir' on Prime Video.