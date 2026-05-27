Will there be 'The Testaments' Season 2? Becka's fate in gripping Season 1 finale sets up show's future

'The Testaments' Season 1 finale features Agnes going through multiple hurdles to save her friend's future.

'The Testaments' ended its penultimate episode with a bang, putting Becka (Mattea Conforti) behind bars for killing her abusive father, Dr. Grove (Randal Edwards). The finale, titled 'Secateurs,' reveals how the decision impacts the other main players. Agnes (Chase Infiniti) is seen giving it her all to protect her best friend, while Daisy (Lucy Halliday) plots her next move. The episode also features the long-awaited June revelation, along with a special appearance by Margaret Atwood, the legendary author of the 2019 novel, 'The Testaments,' on which the show is based.

Still of Agnes (Chase Infiniti) in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu | Disney/Steve Wilkie)

The episode opens with Agnes arriving at school distressed. She reveals to her friends what has transpired with Becka, and everyone is eager to help. Her fiancé, Commander Weston (Reed Diamond), also offers aid. For the sake of helping Becka, Agnes reveals to Weston that she was one of Dr. Grove's victims. Weston manages to free Becka from Eyes' custody. Becka now remains under 24-hour surveillance outside the prison until she is remanded to the state. After the release, Commander MacKenzie (Nate Corddry) informs Agnes that Weston has broken off his engagement to Agnes. Apparently, she was too close to the "scandal" for his liking. This would imply that Agnes will go back to being a Plum in society.

Still of Agnes (Chase Infiniti) and Commander Mackenzie (Nate Corddry) in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

Agnes criticizes Aunt Vidala (Mabel Li), while Daisy does the same with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), for failing to protect the girls. Both join hands to find a solution for Becka. During discussions, Aunt Lydia remembers Daisy's words about a "mother doing anything for their child," which directs her to a heartbreaking solution. The aunts persuade Becka's mother (Kate Hewlett) to take the blame. They advise the mother-daughter pair to change their story, and claim that it was Mrs. Grove who committed the murder, and Becka took the fall to protect her mother. Mrs. Grove agrees and is soon taken into custody. She is eventually sentenced to death. This has a massive impact on Becka's mental health, who becomes a shell of herself after suffering back-to-back losses. Seeing her in this state, and finding out that she would become a social pariah due to the scandal, Agnes devises another plan.

Still of Daisy and Garth (Brad Alexander) in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

Agnes goes to Garth (Brad Alexander), whom she has feelings for, and requests that he marry Becka. Garth agrees to the request, and as the ceremony is taking place, in a harrowing contrast, Mrs. Grove is getting hanged. Garth is appointed as Commander right before the marriage, and takes Becka into their marital home. On the other hand, Daisy, in the pursuit of helping Becka, meets June (Elisabeth Moss) from 'The Handmaid's Tale.' This meeting reveals that Agnes is indeed her mentor's daughter. Despite June's insistence, Daisy decides to stay put in Gilead for the sake of her friends. In the closing moments, she promises June that she will build an army of her friends to destroy Gilead from within, no matter what the cost.

Still of Daisy and Agnes in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

Agnes' father is sympathetic towards her changed circumstances, but Paula (Amy Seimetz), her stepmother, breaks down and lashes out at her. In her anger, Paula let it slip that Gilead wanted to cut Agnes into pieces and send them to her handmaid mother, and stopped only because of her father's protests. The revelation startles Agnes, but she puts it aside for a while to help Becka with the wedding. After the ceremony, Daisy reveals to her that she is the daughter of June Osborne, the handmaid who is now regarded as a terrorist by Gilead. Agnes, shaken by the revelation, looks at her old drawings and finds one of them signed as 'Hannah,' her former name. Later, when Aunt Lydia is talking to her about her future, Agnes candidly talks about her lineage.

Still of Aunt Lydia in 'The Testaments' (Image Source: Hulu)

Surprisingly, Lydia does not badmouth June, and instead remembers her as someone who never "gave up." The look in Agnes' eyes during the conversation suggests she may be more comfortable in her lineage than others may believe. Does Agnes walk in her mother's footsteps? How will Daisy further this revolution? To find out the answers, viewers need to wait for the already renewed Season 2 of 'The Testaments,' which will stream on Hulu.