'American Idol' finalist’s heartfelt visit to his school leaves students screaming: 'Y’all think I can win?'

'American Idol' top 3 contestant heads back to his hometown for a surprise visit just a few days ahead of the finale.

Jamal Roberts is one of the top 3 finalists of 'American Idol' season 23, alongside Breanna Nix and John Foster. He first stole the judge's heart with his soulful performance of 'Mary Jane' by Rick James in his audition before charming his way to the top. With only a few days left for the live finale, all three contestants are doing everything in their power to get the majority of votes from their fans. A similar motivation drew the 27-year-old P.E. teacher back to his school. Roberts orchestrated a surprise visit to meet his students, who were thrilled to have their coach appear all of a sudden, from their TV sets to their lunchroom.

According to Entertainment Now, on May 14, Roberts shared an Instagram video post, addressing his students. "So, I want you to understand what’s going on right now. I always told you, if you work hard, good things will always come out of it.” He added, “I’ve been working hard, trying to win this competition —y’all think I can win it?” Roberts asked, to which the students and staff responded with a screaming approval. “It’s been a lot of hard work, and I’ve been missing y’all like crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

He concluded, “I’m glad everybody has learned something from me, and I hope you stick to it, whether it’s motivation, sportsmanship — whatever I taught you, I want you to hold onto it. And I want you to keep it in your hearts and never forget, alright? No matter what happens after this, I’m still going to be a coach.” It was not only the students but also the teachers who were smitten by Robert's gesture of surprise. "It is awesome seeing him come back. The kids have been waiting. They watch the YouTube videos. They tell each other when to vote. So, that was an amazing feeling to see him come back and watch the kids’ reactions. They were excited," said Deyantah Curry, a teacher at Crestwood Elementary School, as reported by WTOK.

During this crucial time, the whole county stands by Roberts. "Man, this is a great time for all of Lauderdale County," said Marion Mayor Larry Gill, as reported by MSN. He added, "We have someone that had made it to the top three on American Idol, and that is huge for our area. There’s so much attention on our community right now, and we need to show love to the person who generated all of this excitement." Referring to the hometown concert of Roberts, Gill concluded, saying, "We’re so excited for Jamal. He’s very talented, and we’re glad we’re able to play a part in his special celebration.”