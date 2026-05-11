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‘RHORI’ Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: Conversations take dramatic turn after Rulla’s husband’s video surfaces

While Rosie DiMare and Kelsey Swanson sort out their differences, Jo-Ellen Tiberi’s video from her friend shocked the fellow cast members.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Rosie DiMare (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Rosie DiMare (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

The latest ‘RHORI’ Season 1 features cast members, including Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. Along with them, Dolores Catania attends the show in a ‘Friend of’ capacity. For the recently released Episode 7 titled ‘Boats, Lies, and Videotape,’ fans witnessed cast members on their Newport trip. Few of the female cast members enjoyed FaceTime in the morning with their respective husbands. Swanson told her husband about how DiMare accused her of “projecting” and that her house did not have the mentioned square footage. On the other hand, DiMare told Tiberi that she wanted the blueprint of Swanson’s house to know the exact square footage. While having breakfast, Swanson tried to work things out, but did not feel DiMare was extending the same courtesy.

A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Kelsey Swanson (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Kelsey Swanson (Image Source: @Bravo)

Later, Iaconetti got emotional while defending DiMare. Swanson and DiMare had a private chat to sort their disagreements. After the two agreed to being friends, they moved forward. “I’m starting my life completely over. The last thing I want to worry about is Rosie,” confessed Swanson. On the second day of their Newport Trip, Carmody decided to spend time with Tiberi away from fellow cast members. “With Kelsey and Rosie fighting, Liz attacking me, Ashley’s crying, I just feel like me and Jo-Ellen need to get out of this house and need a girl’s day. Even being in this huge castle…us girls need space,” confessed Carmody.

A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Alicia Carmody (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Alicia Carmody (Image Source: @Bravo)

As Carmody and Tiberi left, they asked their chauffeur, Jamie, whether he had picked anyone up from the castle. Coincidentally, he used to live there during his freshman year. The two could not believe it. Tiberi asked him about his experience. He shared about some paranormal activities in the building. While Carmody and Tiberi were away, the rest of the ‘RHORI’ stars, DiMare, Swanson, and Iaconetti, enjoyed their time on the giant inflatable slide with Boris, the butler. However, McGraw was not interested in flirting with him, so she went back inside. Iaconetti noticed that and checked in on her. Elsewhere in the episode, the cast members went on a boat ride. Tiberi revealed that she was involved with Swanson’s ex. 

A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Jo-Ellen Tiberi and Alicia Carmody (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHORI' Season 1 Episode 7 featuring Jo-Ellen Tiberi and Alicia Carmody (Image Source: @Bravo)

However, the highlight of the latest episode was a video revelation. Fans who have been following the Bravo show must remember how earlier Tiberi told fellow cast members that she would get proof of Pontarelli’s husband, Brian, having an affair. After returning to the mansion, Tiberi talked to McGraw and showed her a video featuring Brian and his alleged mistress. It was from a mutual friend. While the viewers did not get to watch the video, the two were shocked. Later, McGraw told Tiberi to “release the hounds,” and she showed the video to fellow housewives. They witnessed Brian hugging the mistress, and the two had “a five-minute-long” hug. The video also revealed that Brian’s car had red interiors, which were the same as the alleged mistress’s earlier posted photos. Tiberi told fellow cast members that it was the hard proof that Pontarelli had been asking for. McGraw noted that the video couldn’t be denied. However, Swanson pointed out that Pontarelli would write off the video by noting it was Brian ending things with the alleged mistress. Still, McGraw wanted to show it to her. But Tiberi didn’t want to get involved. When they looked over at Carmody, who is close to Pontarelli, she quickly said, “Not it.” 

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