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Will Hannah Harper win ‘American Idol’? Season 24 finalist gets major surprise during hometown visit

Hannah Harper's hometown concert took an unexpected turn when one of her biggest inspirations joined her on stage
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Hannah Harper poses in front of the Willow Springs crowd (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @americanidol)
Hannah Harper poses in front of the Willow Springs crowd (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @americanidol)

‘American Idol’ finalist Hannah Harper was already having a huge night in her hometown, Willow Springs, Missouri, when the evening suddenly turned into something she’ll remember all her life. The singer was performing for a packed crowd on May 6, surrounded by friends, family members, longtime supporters, and locals who came out to cheer for her. Hannah was in the middle of singing Jo Dee Messina’s ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ when the performance took a surprising turn nobody saw coming. Right in the middle of the song, country artist Messina walked onto the stage and joined Hannah for a surprise duet.

Hannah looked completely stunned, then screamed into the microphone after realizing what was happening. After gathering herself, she jumped back into the performance and finished the track alongside one of the singers she grew up admiring. The surprise carried extra meaning because Hannah had earlier spoken about how much Jo Dee Messina influenced her as an artist. Earlier this season on ‘American Idol’, she even performed ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ during the Judges’ Song Contest episode. Notably, the hometown concert took place just days before the massive Season 24 finale. 

Hannah is officially part of the Top 3 alongside Keyla Richardson and Jordan McCullough. The finalists will perform one last time for America’s votes before the winner is finally announced. And yes, the lineup is stacked. It was revealed that Hannah will also share the stage with country singer Lee Ann Womack during the live finale. That means Hannah is getting back-to-back opportunities to perform with artists she likely grew up listening to. Hannah first caught viewers’ attention earlier this season when she auditioned with a self-written song called ‘String Cheese’. The quirky title made people curious, but the story behind it hit home for many fans. She explained that she wrote the track while struggling with postpartum depression after the birth of her third child. 

A still of Hannah Harper while performing on 'American Idol' Season 24 during Hollywood Week (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @hannahharper)
A still of Hannah Harper while performing on 'American Idol' Season 24 (Image Source: Instagram | @hannahharper)

Over the past few weeks, she’s become one of the most talked-about contestants online. Clips of her performances regularly circulate on social media, and many viewers already see her as the frontrunner heading into the finale. Of course, ‘American Idol’ has always been unpredictable. Being the favorite does not guarantee the trophy. Meanwhile, the finale itself sounds more like a concert than a normal episode. In addition to the finalists’ performances, several major artists are expected to appear throughout the three-hour broadcast. Alicia Keys will mentor the final three contestants during the episode, while guest performers include Clay Aiken, Brad Paisley, Nelly, and many others. The Season 24 finale of ‘American Idol’ will air on Monday, May 11, at 8/7c on ABC.

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