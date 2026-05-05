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'American Idol' announces huge Season 24 finale lineup led by Alicia Keys, Grammy Award winner, and more

After a crossover with 'Dancing With The Stars' in the previous episode, 'American Idol' has pulled big guns out for the Season 24 finale.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still from 'American Idol' Season 24 and Alicia Keys (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Instagram | @americanidol; @aliciakeys)
A still from 'American Idol' Season 24 and Alicia Keys (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Instagram | @americanidol; @aliciakeys)

The ongoing Season 24 of 'American Idol' has been brilliant and is finally at the threshold of its finale. The ABC singing competition show incorporated several changes to its programming format this season, in keeping with the long-running show's mandate to keep the competition fresh and engaging at every turn. Ahead of the finale, the show has recently confirmed a massive lineup comprising guest stars and former champions, all coming together with the sole intention of making the finale night truly unforgettable for the audience. 

Screenshot of Cameron Whitcomb from an episode of 'American Idol' (Image Source: YouTube | Talent Recap)
Screenshot of Cameron Whitcomb from an episode of 'American Idol' (Image Source: YouTube | Talent Recap)

The lineup of guest stars and performers for the upcoming finale is nothing short of an exceptional music festival. The list of stars includes Cameron Whitcomb, En Vogue, Gin Blossoms, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Blues Traveler, Shinedown, Tori Kelly, Clay Aiken, and Nelly. That isn't all, however; some big names, including Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley, and Mötley Crüe, will also perform. Keys will be commemorating the release of her debut studio album 'Songs in A Minor,' which was an instant hit back in 2001, and will also double up as a guest mentor, imparting her words of wisdom to the top three finalists. Thus, it would be fair to say that the upcoming finale night is poised to be remarkably unforgettable and will feature exceptional star power.

On the other hand, the wheels of the competition are steadily moving forward. The episode that aired on Tuesday ended with the top five contestants narrowed down to the top three. With the elimination of Chris Tungseth and Braden Rumfelt, the fight now comes down to Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, and Hannah Harper. Both Richardson and McCullough are gearing up to deliver a knockout blow in the upcoming finale, especially since winning on the hallowed platform of 'American Idol' would translate immensely in their favor and launch their music careers. On the other hand, both of them will have to contend with Harper, who has easily been the best-performing contestant of the ongoing season. 

A still of Hannah Harper while performing on 'American Idol' Season 24 during Hollywood Week (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @hannahharper)
A still of Hannah Harper while performing on 'American Idol' Season 24 during Hollywood Week (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @hannahharper)

Harper's singing has impressed the judges and the audience alike, and the latter has showered her with their votes. Since she has consistently been featured at the top of the leaderboard, it is fair to say she has the odds in her favor. Nevertheless, given the ABC show's past history, it wouldn't be unprecedented if an unexpected contestant wins the season. With the return of former contestants Kellie Pickler, Bucky Covington, and Taylor Hicks, fans were privy to the show walking down memory lane. 'American Idol' Season 24 finale airs on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

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