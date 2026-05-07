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Who is Hannah Harper? ‘American Idol’ Season 24 finalist reveals surprising detail about her past

Hannah Harper seems to be the favorite to win 'American Idol' Season 24, having won the judges' hearts since the day she walked in for her audition.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Hannah Harper performing 'Fever' on 'American Idol' (Cover Image Credit: American Idol | YouTube)
Hannah Harper performing 'Fever' on 'American Idol' (Cover Image Credit: American Idol | YouTube)

The top three finalists are ready to set the 'American Idol' stage on fire. Each singer possesses exceptional vocal talent that has helped them reach the final stage. But only one will be crowned the winner of Season 24 of America's most popular talent show. Hannah Harper has been a fan favorite since her first audition in the second episode of the season. She performed an original song, 'String Cheese,' about her postpartum depression, earning praise from all the judges. An emotional Carrie Underwood called Hannah her favorite person to walk through the audition doors. "You’re gorgeous. You look famous already. You’re one that I’m going to think about when we leave here."

Hannah Harper during her auditions in 'American Idol' (Image Credit: American Idol: YouTube)
Hannah Harper during her auditions in 'American Idol' (Image Credit: American Idol: YouTube)

In her official website, Harper shared that she began her musical journey at just nine years old in Southeast Missouri. She comes from a musical family "steeped in the rich traditions of bluegrass gospel music." Her passion for music grew through her unusual upbringing as she traveled across the country in a bus with her family band, 'The Harper Family.' The aspiring songwriter used her experiences as a singer and mother to create music that resonated with viewers of the hit ABC series. She also shared her 'American Idol' journey in an Instagram post. "Last year, around this time, I was bathing the idea of pursuing a solo career in country music in prayer. I didn’t want to tread on ground that wasn’t appointed for my feet. And boy, let me tell you… This is ground I never imagined myself standing on, but when He opened the door, I ran through it, and I can’t wait to see where this journey leads."

In March 2026, rumors spread online claiming she was quitting the show to sign a record deal with Butterfly Records. She later debunked the claims in another Instagram post. "TOP 20 did NOT sign a contract and leave the competition," Hannah wrote alongside a laughing emoji. “The amount of AI and false information floating around right now is honestly mind-blowing!" On Monday, the season winner will finally be revealed. The mother of three seems destined to make her mark in music, but the competition is fierce. Hannah’s competitors are Nashville's Jordan McCullough and Pensacola's Keyla Richardson. Fans can tune in to ABC and Disney+ at 8:00 p.m. ET for the results.

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