‘America's Got Talent’ Season 20 finally crowns a new winner after electrifying finale performances

'AGT' Season 20 winner won the cash prize of $1 million prize and a headline spot at the AGT residency in Las Vegas

The winner of ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 20 has finally been announced. During the second half of 'AGT' Season 20’s two-part finale, which aired on September 24, the Top 10 finalists including Jessica Sanchez, LightWire, Mama Duke, Sirca Marea, Micah Palace, the Leo High School Choir, Chris Turner, Jourdan Blue, Team Recycled, and Steve Ray Ladson learned about their fate which was left in the hands of the audience. The lucky contestant who secured the cash prize of a whopping $1 million and earned a headline spot at the 'AGT' residency in Las Vegas was none other than Sanchez, who completed her 'AGT' redemption arc after beating Turner to win the coveted title.

Furthermore, Sanchez, who sang 'Die With a Smile' by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars during her finale performance, also won an all-expenses-paid trip to Universal's brand new theme park, Epic Universe. When the host, Terry Crews, revealed that Sanchez was the winner of ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 20, she broke down in tears. While expressing her happiness, Sanchez, who previously auditioned during the first-ever season of 'America's Got Talent' nearly two decades ago, said, “This is amazing! Thank you so much to America."

Without a doubt, Sanchez has made history by winning the NBC talent competition while being nine months pregnant. Eventually, Turner landed in the second place; meanwhile, Blue came in the third place, followed by the Leo High School Choir in fourth place. On the other hand, LightWire finished their 'AGT' journey in the fifth place. The contestants who failed to bag a spot in the Top 5 were Duke, Marea, Ladson, Palace, and Team Recycled.