Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20? Here's what we think

The AGT Season 20 finale saw the top 10 contestants deliver magical performances, but there can only be one winner

'America's Got Talent' will crown a new winner soon. During the latest episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which aired on September 22, all the top 10 finalists, including rappers Mama Duke and Micah Palace, improv rapper Chris Turner, the all-boys a cappella choir from Leo High School, singers Jourdan Blue and Jessica Sanchez, aerial performers Sirca Marea, singer-songwriter Steve Ray Ladson, and dancers Team Recycled and LightWire performed on the NBC talent show for one last time. Currently, fans of the beloved show are busy wondering which finalist will win the coveted title and a $1 million cash prize.

According to Parade magazine, Sanchez, Turner, Blue, and LightWire are the frontrunners for Season 20 of 'America's Got Talent.' Throughout the show, Sanchez, who is currently nine months pregnant, impressed the judges with her power-packed performances and was the recipient of Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer. While it's near impossible to pick a name as the 'AGT' winner, especially with the addition of the new live Golden Buzzer, based on fan speculations and what's available online, we can be bold enough to make a few guesses.

We can all agree that reaching the 'AGT' finals is a testimony to talent that is unparalleled in the country. But there can only be one winner, and that winner is decided by you, the American citizen who goes online to vote for their favorite contestant. To weigh in on votes for a contestant, outside of their talent, what fans can connect with is their story. And for many fans and us, Sanchez and Blue appear to be the favourites. In fact, a poll by TV Line gives Sanchez the lead, followed by Blue.

Sanchez returned to the AGT stage after her appearance in Season 1, 20 years ago. And every time she stepped on stage this season, she wowed audiences and judges alike with a voice that can best be described as magical—all this, while being nine months pregnant. For Blue, on the other hand, 'AGT' Season 20 has been a dream come to life. From performing in the streets of Louisiana to having his grandfather give him a home, his story has been one that has touched the hearts of millions. Added to that is his soulful voice that gives you goosebumps, something that made Howie Mandel press his Golden Buzzer.

Among the others, the Brazilian LED group LightWire's spectacular blend of art, technology, and their message to save the planet, with a specific focus on protecting the Amazon rainforest, has won the hearts of judges and fans, and freestyle rapper Chris Turner can make a song out of anything. But who will win 'AGT' Season 20? To know the answer, all we can do is tune in to 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 today, September 24, at 9 pm ET.