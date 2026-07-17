Andrew Garfield fights back against a ruthless king in ‘The Uprising’ trailer — here’s when it releases

Andrew Garfield steps into a brutal chapter of English history in ‘The Uprising,’ and the trailer reveals what sparks his fight against the crown

Andrew Garfield is swapping modern dramas for swords, mud, and medieval England in his upcoming movie. The actor headlines ‘The Uprising’, a historical drama from 'Jason Bourne' filmmaker Paul Greengrass. The newly released first trailer gives viewers a closer look at the brutal world his character is forced to survive. Along with unveiling the trailer, Focus Features also confirmed that ‘The Uprising’ will arrive exclusively in theaters on September 11. Garfield plays a farmer known simply as Ploughman, a man whose life has already been shattered long before the story begins. Years after losing his wife and children during the bubonic plague, he tries to carry on with what little remains. But peace doesn't last for long.

Screengrabs featuring Andrew Garfield taken from 'The Uprising' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FocusFeatures)

As oppressive taxes weigh heavily on the working people in his village, Ploughman finds himself drawn to a movement that challenges the authority of King Richard II. What starts as one man's frustration slowly turns into a fight that could change the course of English history. The trailer paints a harsh picture of life in the late 14th century. Villagers struggle under crushing demands from those in power while soldiers enforce the king's rule with violence. Garfield's character appears reluctant at first, but circumstances push him to become the face of a growing rebellion. Garfield is joined by an impressive supporting cast that includes Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, and Katherine Waterston.

Rather than telling another story centered on monarchs or noble families, ‘The Uprising’ focuses on the people who lived under their rule. The screenplay, written by Greengrass, draws inspiration from the real-life Peasants' Revolt of 1381, one of the most famous uprisings in English history. The revolt brought together farmers, laborers, priests, and other working-class citizens from different parts of England. Angry over heavy taxation and widespread corruption, they marched toward London in protest against the royal government that advised the young King Richard II, who was only 10 years old at the time. For Greengrass, the idea behind ‘The Uprising’ first took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A screengrab of Woody Norman taken from 'The Uprising' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FocusFeatures)

Speaking with PEOPLE, the filmmaker explained, “What was interesting to me about its universality was that it was sort of the first moment in our history when, if you like, the common person, the common man and woman took center stage and history was no longer going to be about kings and queens and the rich and powerful.” He added, “It was going to be about what ordinary folk wanted and their grievances and their dreams and hopes.” The trailer also hints that the film won't shy away from showing the grim realities of medieval life. From plague-stricken communities to violent crackdowns against protesters, the footage captures an England filled with hardship. Even so, there are moments of hope as people begin standing together against overwhelming odds.