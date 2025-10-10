‘The revenge of La Llorona’ gets major update as new cast and director join the Conjuring spinoff sequel

The sequel of 'The Curse of La Llorona,' will have Raymond Cruz reprise his role of a curandero

Get ready to be spooked, as 'The Curse of La Llorona' is all set to make a comeback with a sequel, titled 'The Revenge of La Llorona.' Released in 2019, the supernatural flick was directed by Michael Chaves and was based on the Latin American folklore of La Llorona. With the movie gaining love and appreciation from the fans, the rumors about the sequel were long discussed. Now, in a recent update, the movie is indeed gearing up for a next installment, with a new director all set to headline the movie.

Raymond Cruz in a still from 'The Curse of La Llorona' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures | The Curse of La Llorona)

Reportedly, Jay Hernandez and Monica Raymund will join Raymond Cruz, reprising his role as a Curandero from the 2019 film. Rising actors Edy Ganem, Martín Fajardo, Acston Luca Porto, and Avie Porto are also cast in the much-anticipated movie, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The producing team of Emile Gladstone, Gary Dauberman, and James Wan will return for the sequel.

However, the director and writer are new, as Canadian filmmaker Santiago Menghini, known for his short 'Milk' and the 2021 horror 'No One Gets Out Alive,' will direct the movie, while Sean Tretta, who previously collaborated with Wan on 'Creature from the Black Lagoon,' will pen the script. The production of 'The Revenge of La Llorona' marks the revival of the sequel that had been repeatedly shelved, most recently in early 2024, likely due to budget concerns.

Notably, the original 2019 film, 'The Curse of La Llorona,' was a surprise hit, grossing $123 million worldwide, while the sequel aims to engage Latino audiences with its chilling story. The movie will be executive produced by Mia Maniscalco, Jamie Buckner, Michael Clear, and Judson Scott. The plot will center on the vengeful spirit La Llorona returning, forcing a fractured family to confront their past and team up with their estranged curandero grandfather to fight ancient evils before the Weeping Woman claims their children.

Regarding 'The Curse of La Llorona,' the movie garnered significant attention for becoming a global hit on Netflix, six years after its 2019 release, according to Screen Rant. For the week of September 22–28, the film ranked ninth on Netflix's Global Top 10 movies, with 3.2 million views and 4.9 million hours viewed, securing a spot in the Top 10 in 17 countries, primarily in Latin America. Although it isn't available on Netflix in America, it streams on HBO Max and Cinemax.