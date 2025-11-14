Good news, horror fans! ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ is coming to HBO Max right in time for Thanksgiving

The ninth and supposed final film in New Line Cinema’s ‘Conjuring’ horror franchise is now coming home

Things are looking up for horror fans this season. One of the most successful horror movies of the season, i.e., 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', is soon coming to HBO Max. Initially released in theaters on September 5, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' will be available for streaming exactly a week from now, on November 21, as per a report by Variety. The film once again stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the real-life paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively. The film is directed by Michael Chaves, previously known for helming another associated film in the franchise, 'The Curse of La Llorona', which debuted back in 2019.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is loosely based on the real-life paranormal investigation cases of the Warrens. In particular, the case known as Smurl haunting has been referred to, which involved the Warrens travelling to Pennsylvania to help a family troubled by demonic activity. Upon their arrival and subsequent investigation, the Warrens discover that the demonic entity that haunts the family is connected to an old case that continues to give Lorraine nightmares to this day. The film, like all the other titles in the franchise, is distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery's New Line Cinema.

The film has also been developed in association with James Wan and Peter Safran's production companies, i.e., Atomic Monster and The Safran Company. The screenplay was written by Richard Naing, Ian Goldberg, and David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick. Wan continues to be associated with the franchise as a producer and has contributed to the screenplay. The film is notable for featuring quite a few flashback scenes that feature a younger version of the Warrens, played by Madison Lawlor and Orion Smith.

The other cast members include Mia Tomlinson as Judge Warren, the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The character of her boyfriend, Tom Spera, is played by Ben Hardy. Although the film was touted as the last outing for the franchise, it has been reported that Warner Bros. is looking to develop a prequel TV series for HBO Max, focusing on the early years of the Warrens. If this were to be true, it would mean that the highly lucrative franchise would carry on churning out popular horror tales. The popularity of the franchise was further repudiated when 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' opened in theatres with $83 million in domestic revenue collection.

The film's box office run eventually came to a close with a profitable $492 million earned across the globe. This was a significant milestone for the franchise, along with a box office record as well. While waiting for the film's premiere on HBO Max, it would be worthwhile to catch up on all the previous films in the franchise, which are all available for streaming.