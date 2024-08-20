Why did Kaylor Martin break up with Aaron Evans? ‘Love Island USA’ star faces backlash by OG girls

'Love Island USA' stars Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans were the first to couple up in the villa

MAMANUCA, FIJI: Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans from 'Love Island USA' Season 6 ended their relationship after a dramatic confrontation during the show's reunion. The breakup happened when Kaylor discovered that Aaron had been hiding the truth about his involvement with Casa Amor bombshell Daniela Rivera. Aaron admitted during the reunion that he had kissed and engaged in intimate behavior with Daniela, something he had not disclosed to Kaylor earlier, despite spending time together after the show.

Kaylor was furious that Aaron hadn't been honest with her sooner. She expressed her anger, stating that she had wasted her entire summer on him. When Kaylor confronted Aaron on this, he finally decided to admit his intimacy with Daniela, making Kaylor lash out on him. Upon being asked why didn't he share it earlier, Aaron admitted of not having enough 'balls' earlier, which made other villa girls lose their cool too. While the women booed him for his reply, Liv openly slammed him as Leah couldn't hold her sarcastic laugh.

Kaylor Martin announces that she is single after 'Love Island USA' reunion

After the intense reunion on 'Love Island USA' Season 6, Kaylor Martin officially confirmed that she is single. In a candid moment, Kaylor took to the streets of New York City to make her relationship status clear to everyone. She stated, “I’m realizing my f****g worth,” signaling that she’s ready to move on from the drama with Aaron Evans.

Reflecting on her experience in the villa, Kaylor explained that being in that environment felt like living in a bubble, where everything seemed different and heightened. She admitted that while she did genuinely fall in love, things changed once they were out of the villa. Now, she’s focused on valuing herself and moving forward as a single woman.

Kaylor Martin calls herself single (@peacock)

Kaylor Martin admits 'wasting her time' on Aaron Evans

Kaylor Martin expressed deep frustration during the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion, admitting that she felt like she wasted her time on Aaron Evans. After discovering that Aaron had been dishonest about his actions with another contestant, Daniela Rivera, Kaylor confronted him about his lies.

She angrily told him, "I cannot believe I wasted my entire f****g summer on you, Aaron."

"Why do you keep f****g lying to me? And quit love-bombing me," she added.

Kaylor Martin slams Aaron Evans for lying to her (@peacock)

'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion is now available to stream on Peacock.