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'Chicago Fire' 14 Finale Recap: Team's fate hangs in balance as devastating fire threatens to end it all

The fates of the fan-favorite characters will be revealed when 'Chicago Fire' returns for Season 15
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still of Herrmann from 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)
A still of Herrmann from 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

'Chicago Fire' Season 14 delivered a heart-wrenching yet emotional finale. Heading into Episode 21, one of the biggest questions on fans' minds was whether Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) would continue with Firehouse 51 or make a switch to the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI). As the episode unfolded, fans realized that not only Severide but many favorites were on the precipice of making life-changing decisions. Before the characters had the opportunity to choose their own fate, they found themselves stuck in a life-and-death situation, with many of their lives in danger.

Still of Stella from 'Chicago Fire'
Still of Stella from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

The episode also featured many familiar faces returning. Firehouse 51's former Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) met Severide in CFD's headquarters and informed the latter that the promotion to Captain had gone through. Pascal, after realizing that Severide was considering moving to OFI, chimed in with his opinion, as he believes Severide will be happiest as a Captain in Firehouse 51. Isaiah (Hero Hunter) also made a surprise visit to his foster parents, and while Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide are happy, they are also a bit taken aback. It was later revealed that Isaiah ran away from his mom's residence in Cleveland. He expressed his wish to live with the duo, claiming he was happier in Chicago.

Still of Cindy from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)
Still of Cindy from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

This revelation stunned Severide and Stella, but they decided to prioritize Isaiah's wish and talk with his birth mother regarding the move. The former also talked to Isaiah about his professional dilemma, and he pointed out that the OFI job is the safer option. On the other side, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and his wife, Cindy (Robyn Coffin), decided to conduct a vow renewal ceremony. The season has been hard for the couple, to say the least. They lost their home in a fire and faced many other personal challenges. Through it all, it was their bond that kept them going. Hence, it wasn't surprising when Herrmann proposed renewing vows before breaking ground on their new house. 

Hermann and Cindy in a still from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)
Herrmann and Cindy in a still from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

The ceremony took place at Molly's and featured homages to some important people in the couple's lives. Pascal also attended the ceremony and met up with his former colleagues. Herrmann also congratulated Mouch (Christian Stolte) on his book deal. The vow renewal inspired Lizzy Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), who decided to move ahead in her romance with Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente). Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe Cruz (Kristen Gutoskie) also got the happy news that they are soon going to welcome twins. 

Dom, Lyla and Violet in a still from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)
Dom, Lyla, and Violet in a still from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

Severide finally made a decision, but just as he was about to communicate it to his colleagues, a phone call changed everything. A blazing inferno had engulfed the city, and a rescue effort became the need of the hour. Pascal also joined the team, and as he was monitoring the situation, he realized that the firefighters inside were in grave danger because of the escalating situation. Severide, Cruz, Mouch, Capp, and Tony were in the building, while Vasquez, Herrmann, Kidd, and Ballard were on the roof. Pascal immediately instructed them to escape. However, before they could make their way out, an explosion occurred. The final moments showed their loved ones waiting for them at home, as the firefighters fought for their lives. The ultimate fates of these characters will be revealed when 'Chicago Fire' returns for Season 15 in late September or early October 2026.

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