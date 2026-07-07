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Will there be an ‘All American’ Season 9? Here's what we know ahead of the Season 8 premiere

‘All American’ Season 8 is scheduled to premiere with its first two episodes on Monday, July 13
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Michael Evans Behling in a still from 'All American' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @cwallamerican)
Michael Evans Behling in a still from 'All American' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @cwallamerican)

After spending years as one of The CW's biggest scripted hits, ‘All American’ is getting ready for its final run. The sports drama returns on Monday, July 13, but there is one question many fans have been asking before the premiere: Will there be a Season 9? The answer is no. Warner Bros. Television confirmed earlier this year that Season 8 will serve as the show's farewell chapter. The news was officially announced in a Warner Bros. press release in June, confirming that ‘All American’ will finish with its upcoming eighth season. Although the announcement disappointed longtime viewers, the creative team has pointed out the silver lining. Rather than ending without warning, the writers knew ahead of time that they had one final season to wrap up the story.

A still from the trailer of 'All American' Season 8 (Image Source: The CW/YouTube)
A still from the trailer of 'All American' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | The CW)

The decision is related to the changes happening behind the scenes at The CW. After Nexstar acquired the network in 2022, The CW shifted away from producing original scripted programming. Instead, the company has increasingly focused on unscripted series, sports programming, and acquired international shows. As those priorities changed, many longtime scripted titles disappeared from the schedule. ‘All American’ managed to survive longer than the rest, but it ultimately received a final-season renewal rather than another multi-year extension. That makes Season 8 the final original scripted series from The CW's previous programming lineup. While saying goodbye is never easy, series creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll shared that she is thankful the show gets to finish on its own terms instead of stopping unexpectedly.

A still from the trailer of 'All American' Season 8 (Image Source: The CW/YouTube)
A still from the trailer of 'All American' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | The CW)

In the press release, Carroll reflected on the journey by saying, “How do I condense into just a few words what would be the longest love letter to this show, the fans, the cast, crew, staff, and producers.” She continued, “My heart is so filled with love and gratitude for everyone who helped bring All American to life and kept it going for its historic run. It is so hard to say goodbye to the thing that you love, but we are so excited we get to do it in the way we envisioned with this final season.” Meanwhile, Season 8 follows Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou), Coop (Bre-Z), Cassius (Osy Ikhile), KJ (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre), Khalil (Antonio J. Bell), Amina (Alexis Chikaeze), and Preach (Kareem Grimes) as each character works toward personal goals that end up putting friendships and family relationships to the test.

According to the official description, Season 8 picks up six months after the events of Season 7. Despite the time jump, the entire season takes place across just one week in the lives of the Beverly and Crenshaw crew. Notably, ahead of the farewell season, The CW also celebrated the show's long run with a special retrospective that aired on June 22. Fans who missed the television broadcast can stream the tribute through The CW app before the new episodes arrive. ‘All American’ Season 8 premieres with its first two episodes on Monday, July 13, at 8/7c on The CW. After this, the series will move to a weekly release schedule. The farewell season consists of 13 episodes, with the series finale currently scheduled to air on Monday, September 28.

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