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‘The Voice’ brings back fan-favorite judge for Season 30 after exit from hit NBC show

After Adam Levine’s return was confirmed, NBC dropped yet another coach’s name for 'The Voice' Season 30, and the fans are elated.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A general view of the set is shown at a press junket for NBC's "The Voice" at Sony Studios on October 28, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A general view of the set is shown at a press junket for NBC's "The Voice" at Sony Studios on October 28, 2011 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘The Voice’ Season 30 is confirmed to have two returning judges for the show’s landmark season. After Adam Levine, NBC revealed that Kelly Clarkson is also officially confirmed to return for the singing competition’s upcoming season. On Thursday, the network shared the official announcement. Long-time fans of the show must be overjoyed to learn of her return after Levine’s confirmation. The update was also shared via the show’s social media, with the caption, “Team Kelly has RE-entered the chat. Kelly Clarkson returns as a Coach this fall on The Voice!” NBC also noted that since it “hadn’t been long!” she will be making her “long-awaited comeback” on ‘The Voice: Battle of Champions.’

A still of Kelly Clarkson performing in Vegas (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @kellyclarkson)
A still of Kelly Clarkson performing in Vegas (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @kellyclarkson)

The recently concluded ‘The Voice’ Season 29 ended with Team Adam Levine’s Alexia Jayy taking home the trophy. After that, on April 29, NBC announced that Levine would return as a judge for the upcoming season. Since his confirmation, viewers had been eager to know more about the rest of the coaches. So now, another name has been added to the list: Kelly Clarkson. ‘The Voice’ Season 30 will be Clarkson’s 11th season as a judge on the NBC show. Viewers must remember that she had won ‘The Voice’ four times as a coach, including Season 14 (winner: Brynn Cartelli), Season 15 (winner: Chevel Shepherd), Season 17 (winner: Jake Hoot), and Season 21 (winner: Tom). All these wins also make Clarkson the coach with the most winning contestants from her team. 

‘The Voice’ debuted in 2011 with CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, and Levine. Over the years, many notable personalities and singers have appeared on the show. That includes Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Shakira, Usher, and more. It also includes Jennifer Hudson and Clarkson. For those who might not know, she also hosts a daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” On February 2, she revealed that her show’s current (seventh) season will be its last. Sharing the reason behind her show’s ending, she said, “This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She added, “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye.”

Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo on the set of 'The Voice' Season 29 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @kellyclarkson)
Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo on the set of 'The Voice' Season 29 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @kellyclarkson)

The announcement came after the tragic demise of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died after a 3-year battle with cancer. The two shared two children, River Rose and Remy Alexander. Further, in her Instagram post, she noted that, “I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on ‘The Voice’ from time to time…you never know where I might show up next.” Fulfilling her words, Clarkson will next be seen mentoring young artists on their singing journey on the NBC show. ‘The Voice’ Season 30 is scheduled to have a Fall release by the end of 2026, around Christmas.

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