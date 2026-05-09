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Who is Neil Lamb? ‘Marshals’ Episode 11 puts Kayce and Cal at risk

The first look of 'On the Ice' from 'Marshals' shows Cal in danger as he's stuck in the mountains.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in a still from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: Paramount)
Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in a still from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: Paramount)

An old acquaintance has put many lives at stake in 'Marshals.' A prison transfer gone wrong has shaken the lives of several characters in the show, but none more than Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). He quickly identified a name on the list of escaped convicts, Neil Lamb (Sterling Jones). Dutton took it upon himself to capture this convict. As the proceedings move forward, it is revealed that Lamb was a former 'Yellowstone' ranch hand. Before the start of 'Yellowstone,' he was charged for some reason. Dutton heard from his sources that Lamb was in the process of selling Dutton's secrets for a plea deal. This escape turned out to be a great opportunity for Dutton to ensure that those secrets stay buried. 

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. (Image Source: CBS | Zach Dilgard)
Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. (Image Source: CBS | Zach Dilgard)

Dutton finally catches up to Lamb in the woods. The fugitive begs to let him go. "Even as a boy, you were a different sort of man than your father," he tells Dutton. "You don't have to solve this problem the way he would." Lamb urges Dutton to do things differently from his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who would not even allow the fugitive to say these words. Lamb promises that if Dutton helps him cross the border, he will forget everything that happened at the ranch. Dutton finds himself stuck between his past and present. Should he follow the principles of his badge or follow the footsteps of his father? Trusting does not seem logical, letting the Dutton family secrets remain buried seems like betraying the law, and letting them out in the open puts the Dutton name at stake.

Dutton has his gun pointed towards Lamb and is about to solve things the John Dutton way when Pete 'Cal' Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) catches him in the act. These state of affairs will put both Cal and Dutton in deep trouble in the upcoming eleventh episode titled, 'On Thin Ice.' A sneak peek available with TV Line features Cal moving through the woods, collecting twigs, possibly to light a fire. It seems that for some reason, Cal has gotten stuck in the mountains. Things escalate to dangerous territory when the ice suddenly collapses, taking Cal into the freezing water. The episode's synopsis reads, "With a dangerous prison escapee in tow, Kayce and Cal struggle to survive a freezing night on a mountain, a task made all the more challenging by an unhealed wound from their past that threatens their ability to work as a team in the present."

It seems that the 'Dutton Gold Boy' will also face considerable danger in the upcoming episode. The synopsis hints at a past 'unhealed wound', suggesting the audience may become privy to an incident in this duo's past. The possibilities regarding such incidents are endless, as the pair are former Navy SEAL teammates. The upcoming episode may reveal Lamb's ultimate fate. 'On Thin Ice' is set to air on Sunday, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

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