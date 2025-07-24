Simon Cowell gets roasted by 7-year-old comedian on ‘AGT’ — and the crowd absolutely loses it

The judging panel on ‘America’s Got Talent: Champions’ was once left stunned by what they heard from a 7-year-old, JJ Pantano. The contestant appeared on the reality talent show back in 2020, and threw sick burns at Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, and no-nonsense Simon Cowell. According to Decider, during his set, the comedian joked about Klum’s background as a Victoria’s Secret model, while also pointing out the football career of the actor from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ Next, he spoke of what went down behind Cowell maintaining his 'new look'.

Pantano was first seen on ‘Australia’s Got Talent,’ reaching the final rounds of the reality show. On ‘America’s Got Talent: Champions,’ he spoke of the opportunity of performing in front of a larger crowd, stating, “When I got invited to come on 'America’s Got Talent: Champions,' it was like all my dreams came true at once. So I decided to do some research on the judges.” Then came the roast. “Did you know that backstage, there are five hairdressers, three makeup artists, a wardrobe department, and a whole team of nutritionists? And that’s just to maintain Simon’s new look.”

As the audience burst with laughter, the comedian threw a dig at Klum. “Heidi, my mom told me that you were a Victoria’s Secret supermodel. And she showed me one of your videos, but then dad came home from work and we watched all your videos. Over and over again.” Next, it was British singer judge Alesha Dixon's turn. “You started your career as a singer and sold 42 million albums and won 15 Grammys,” Pantano began. He quipped, “Oh, wait a minute. That’s Alicia Keys. Sorry!”

His performance had 'Big Terry', stating, “He’s vicious!” Little did he know he was next. Talking about his NFL career in the 1990s, Pantano addressed Crews. “For seven years, you were a pro footballer, and you played 32 games... I’m 7 years old and I’ve played more games than that!” The contestant received massive appreciation from both the audience as well as the judges. While Klum thought he was 'hilarious' and 'a little star,' Dixon remarked, “Well, looks can be deceiving because you came out and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, he’s so cute.' And then I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s brutal!'”

Cowell, meanwhile, told Pantano, “I think you’ve got this little star glow going about you.” He added, “The fact that you ripped into us and we all love you says so much.” As per Fandom, Pantano was eliminated in the semifinals of the reality show. He was the Golden Buzzer recipient and Semifinalist on the 2019 season of ‘Australia's Got Talent.’ His talents later earned him a role in the movie 'Unsung Hero.'