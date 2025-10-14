‘The Voice’ contestants honor Blake Shelton with heartfelt performance that leaves the coaches emotional

The heartfelt performance reminded the panel of Shelton’s two-decade run as one of the show’s founding coaches

Country superstar Blake Shelton wasn't present on 'The Voice' in person, but his music was. For the unversed, Shelton was a part of the original coaching lineup of 'The Voice' for over 20 seasons. Shelton may have bid adieu to the NBC singing competition and his iconic red chair, but he will always be an important member of 'The Voice' family. During the latest episode of 'The Voice,' Season 28, which premiered on October 13, the coaches were treated to many spectacular performances. At the end of the episode, Team Bublé artists Austin Gilbert and Rob Cole performed 'Honey Bee,' a song from Shelton's 2011 album 'Red River Blue.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

As per NBC, following their performance, Michael Bublé told the budding musicians, “Blake would be happy to hear you do your version of Blake's song." In addition to this, the Canadian singer-songwriter advised Gilbert and Cole to "bend it to [their will]." Soon after, their Battle Advisor, Kelsea Ballerini, who was previously a coach on 'The Voice' Season 27, also agreed by saying, "Whatever changes you make to it, you just have to be 100 percent committed."

Everyone in the studio was reminded of Shelton after Gilbert and Cole's duet performance. Snoop Dogg, who now sits in Shelton's chair, told the two artists, "I felt the spirit of Blake Shelton when y’all was singing that. Something in his seat moved my legs." Reaching the Battle Rounds is a big deal for any singer, but it was a moving moment for these two. Back in the day, Cole auditioned for 'The Voice' Season 25, and he failed to secure a single chair turn from the coaches. At the time, Cole had told himself, "No does not mean never."

Eventually, things turned out in Cole's favor when Bublé announced him as the winner of the battle. Speaking of Gilbert, he sang in front of his pregnant fiancée, who was extremely proud of him. Then, Reba McEntire hit the Steal button, and Gilbert couldn't believe his eyes; he fell to his knees in appreciation. McEntire gushed over Gilbert and told him, "Austin, your enthusiasm, your big heart, your gorgeous voice…you’re a cowboy. I'm so thrilled you’re now a part of Team Reba."

Right now, many 'Voice' fans are wondering whether Shelton will return to 'The Voice' in the near future. During an April 2024 interview with E! News, Shelton revealed that he had no plans of returning to the fan-favorite singing competition. "I don't mean to sound like I'm not a part of the family anymore. It was the most important years of my life where I was a Coach on The Voice. But as far as the job goes, I don't think I'm ever ready to do that again as I sit here now," Shelton told the media outlet. Season 28 of 'The Voice' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. You can also catch the new episodes on Peacock the next day.