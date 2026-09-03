Who went home on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Episode 6 elimination revealed

‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 6 saw Team Orange and Team Blue’s female participants compete to secure their place in the game

‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 6, titled 'Leave Room for Jesus,' featured the remaining 18 participants from teams Blue, Gray, and Orange competing to get further in the competition. Before revealing the daily challenge, host TJ Lavin asked if any of the teams wanted to change their captains. The teams earlier chose their permanent captains, but they had a chance to choose “mutiny” and appoint new captains. However, since none of them opted for the same, the host went on to explain the challenge, 'Trial by Terror.'

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring Teams Orange, Gray, and Blue (Image Source: Paramount+)

The participants had to perform the task on a platform hanging 30 feet over water. Two platforms were separated by different-colored rings that contestants had to hang on to, depending on the color they were asked to choose. Those who grabbed the wrong ring would fall in the water. The players had to find a key by following certain colored rings. The task involved “going from color to color, all the way across…as fast as you can,” the host said. Notably, the team that sent the most players to the other end of the platform would win the challenge and save themselves from the upcoming elimination.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring Team Gray (Image Source: Paramount+)

After an exciting challenge, Team Gray won as three of their teammates completed the task. “So Blue and Orange, now, it's up to the captains of the Orange and the Blue team to send one girl from the team to battle it out for their life in this game,” announced the host. In the elimination arena, TJ Lavin asked the teams to share their nominees. Team Orange captain Tori chose Deb, while for Team Blue, Josh chose Cara Maria.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring Deb from Team Orange (Image Source: Paramount+)

Deb and Cara Maria competed in the 'Air Time' challenge. The host announced, “We have eight rolling machines and two giant puzzle boards. Each rolling machine has a giant balloon connected to the front of it. So as you roll it, it blows up with air…revealing a code of symbols.” The participants had to match that code with one of the columns on their puzzle board. “You’re gonna continue this process for all four rolling machines. First one to get it done will win tonight’s elimination and stay in the game,” added TJ Lavin. The elimination arena ended with Cara Maria winning the challenge, as Deb’s journey on the show came to an end. While leaving the competition, Deb told the cameras she had learned so much and made lifelong friends. She added that she would definitely miss Will from Team Orange.