MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who went home on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Episode 6 elimination revealed

‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 6 saw Team Orange and Team Blue’s female participants compete to secure their place in the game
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 53 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring Team Blue's Cara Maria and Team Orange's Deb (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring Team Blue's Cara Maria and Team Orange's Deb (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 6, titled 'Leave Room for Jesus,' featured the remaining 18 participants from teams Blue, Gray, and Orange competing to get further in the competition. Before revealing the daily challenge, host TJ Lavin asked if any of the teams wanted to change their captains. The teams earlier chose their permanent captains, but they had a chance to choose “mutiny” and appoint new captains. However, since none of them opted for the same, the host went on to explain the challenge, 'Trial by Terror.'

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring Teams Orange, Gray, and Blue (Image Source: Paramount+)

The participants had to perform the task on a platform hanging 30 feet over water. Two platforms were separated by different-colored rings that contestants had to hang on to, depending on the color they were asked to choose. Those who grabbed the wrong ring would fall in the water. The players had to find a key by following certain colored rings. The task involved “going from color to color, all the way across…as fast as you can,” the host said. Notably, the team that sent the most players to the other end of the platform would win the challenge and save themselves from the upcoming elimination.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring Team Gray (Image Source: Paramount+)

After an exciting challenge, Team Gray won as three of their teammates completed the task. “So Blue and Orange, now, it's up to the captains of the Orange and the Blue team to send one girl from the team to battle it out for their life in this game,” announced the host. In the elimination arena, TJ Lavin asked the teams to share their nominees. Team Orange captain Tori chose Deb, while for Team Blue, Josh chose Cara Maria.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring
A still from ‘The Challenge’ 42 Episode 6 featuring Deb from Team Orange (Image Source: Paramount+)

Deb and Cara Maria competed in the 'Air Time' challenge. The host announced, “We have eight rolling machines and two giant puzzle boards. Each rolling machine has a giant balloon connected to the front of it. So as you roll it, it blows up with air…revealing a code of symbols.” The participants had to match that code with one of the columns on their puzzle board. “You’re gonna continue this process for all four rolling machines. First one to get it done will win tonight’s elimination and stay in the game,” added TJ Lavin. The elimination arena ended with Cara Maria winning the challenge, as Deb’s journey on the show came to an end. While leaving the competition, Deb told the cameras she had learned so much and made lifelong friends. She added that she would definitely miss Will from Team Orange.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who went home on ‘America’s Got Talent’ tonight? Three favorites advance to Season 21 semifinals
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who went home on ‘America’s Got Talent’ tonight? Three favorites advance to Season 21 semifinals

Seven acts were eliminated during ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Quarterfinals 3
22 minutes ago
‘America’s Got Talent’ set to welcome a familiar face as Simon Cowell’s latest replacement
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘America’s Got Talent’ set to welcome a familiar face as Simon Cowell’s latest replacement

Season 21 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is set to air a three-hour episode featuring both performances by quarterfinalists and results
1 hour ago
Who is Sarah Jane Nader? 'DWTS' adds new pro partner for returning franchise favorite
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who is Sarah Jane Nader? 'DWTS' adds new pro partner for returning franchise favorite

Sarah Jane Nader joins 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 with a new partner, who returns to the show as a professional dancer.
11 hours ago
‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ sets Season 8 release date as fan favorites return
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ sets Season 8 release date as fan favorites return

‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ returns with a new season following couples who move abroad to build a life with their partners.
12 hours ago
Are Marissa and Adam still together? Trouble in paradise for ‘Married at First Sight 20’ couple
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

Are Marissa and Adam still together? Trouble in paradise for ‘Married at First Sight 20’ couple

At the reunion, Marissa reflected on Adam DMing fellow cast member Tori on Hinge.
18 hours ago
‘The Valley’ Season 4 faces major cast shakeup as couple announces surprise exit
VANDERPUMP RULES (2013)

‘The Valley’ Season 4 faces major cast shakeup as couple announces surprise exit

After three seasons on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff series, a married couple has announced their departure from the show
20 hours ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton suspended after alleged incident on flight
WHEEL OF FORTUNE

‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton suspended after alleged incident on flight

The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer faces an ‘investigation’ over an alleged incident from May 2026.
22 hours ago
‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 Episode 1 ends on worrying note as Tammy deals with painful injury
1000-LB SISTERS

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9 Episode 1 ends on worrying note as Tammy deals with painful injury

Tammy and Chris went to the gym to work out together in the premiere episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 9
23 hours ago
‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ Season 42 puts team captains at risk in major new twist
REALITY TV

‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ Season 42 puts team captains at risk in major new twist

The host proposed that the three teams have a chance to elect a new captain instead of a permanent captain.
1 day ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 reveals major change coming after ‘The Next Pro’
GOOD MORNING AMERICA (GMA)

‘DWTS’ Season 35 reveals major change coming after ‘The Next Pro’

The full cast and remaining partnerships for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 35 will be unveiled on 'GMA' on September 2
1 day ago