‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton suspended after alleged incident on flight

The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer faces an ‘investigation’ over an alleged incident from May 2026.

Sony Pictures Television has suspended longtime ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton regarding an alleged incident that occurred on a plane. According to TMZ’s exclusive report from September 1, the studio shared, “We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.” Notably, Sony Pictures TV has not shared a reason behind Jim’s suspension. But as TMZ mentioned, he was on a commercial flight in May 2026, and one passenger complained to a flight attendant about him.

Vanna White, Jim Thornton, and Pat Sajak 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Facebook| @Wheel of Fortune)

As a result, the pilot called law enforcement before the flight landed. So they could get Jim the moment they landed and arrived at the gate. TMZ also noted that officers questioned the announcer, who at the time wore a “Wheel” jacket. But he was later released. Furthermore, American Airlines shared, “On May 14, American Airlines Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport following concerns reported by a customer onboard.”

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak with daughter Maggie Sajak (Image Source: Instagram | @maggiesajak)

Jim joined ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2011 after then-longtime announcer Charlie O’Donnell passed away. He was on the show from 1975 to 1980 and from 1989 to 2010. As for Jim, he has mostly not been seen on the program; he hosted a segment in 2023 when one of the female contestants, Sarah Ward, said she wanted to meet him. So for that particular round, the show host, Pat Sajak, served as the announcer instead of Jim.

​Apart from that, Jim had also been an announcer for ‘The Price Is Right’, ‘The Soup’, ‘The Cleveland Show’, ‘Celebrity Deathmatch’, ‘WALL-E,’ and more. Fans must be aware that he was also the voice behind the classic animated movie ‘Monsters, Inc.’, where he voiced a Pixar character. Jim also serves as an announcer on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.’ While the investigation is ongoing, fans won’t see the announcer on the show due to his suspension. Also, as Sony mentioned, they are “recasting” the announcer role for now in Jim’s absence.