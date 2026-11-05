Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 7 results and Double U-Turn vote

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 heads to Sri Lanka, where a live Double U-Turn vote creates tension and forces teams to fight to stay in the race

Doug Matter and Dylan Matter were eliminated from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 in Episode 7, titled ‘The Amazing Nightmare.’ The grandfather-and-grandson team ended their race in Sri Lanka after facing an overwhelming obstacle: a live Double U-Turn vote that resulted in them being automatically U-Turned as a penalty for finishing last in the previous leg.

Stills from ‘The Amazing Race’ (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

With the remaining eight teams assembled at Kuttiduwa Beach in Negombo, Sri Lanka, host Phil Keoghan took a sudden and brutal turn. Three teams would suffer the U-Turn. Since Doug and Dylan finished last in the non-elimination leg last week, they were the ones who got to be U-turned as their penalty. The rest of the teams then took part in a live, high-stakes Double U-Turn vote to determine the next two teams to do both sides of the next Detour.

Votes were split, but a majority took out the pack’s frontrunners:

Michelle Patterson, Matthew Patterson: 6 votes

Daisha Wilks and Dalton Hamby received 5 votes.

Anuar Tager and Andrea Tager Ballesca received 3 votes.

Ali Krieger and Joanna Lohman: 2 votes

Powerhouse couple Michelle and Matt, who have the most tallies against them, and dating couple Daisha and Dalton entered the U-Turn penalty box along with Doug and Dylan. All eight teams’ endurance was put to the test by the physical challenges and brutal heat and humidity in Sri Lanka. The three teams that were U-Turned faced a huge physical disadvantage, having to do both Detours. Despite having a target on their backs, the frontrunners Michelle and Matt proved why they’re a threat to win the season. They gained an immense amount of ground on the Route Info Task: a madhouse of a game of tuk-tuk polo. One team member had to score a polo goal while navigating and driving a tuk-tuk. Matt and Michelle somehow scored on their first try, outrunning teams that didn’t have to do a U-Turn.

Stills from ‘The Amazing Race’ (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

While former soccer players Ali Krieger and Joanna Lohman tore through the leg to take first place, the bottom was left to a nail-biting finish under a time crunch. Doug and Dylan fought to complete the tasks and finish the polo challenge just as Daisha and Dalton were leaving. In the end, the time delay in the automatic U-Turn was just too big a hurdle to overcome. 73-year-old Doug and 19-year-old Dylan arrived last at the Pit Stop and were eliminated. Despite their elimination, the pair can hang their hat on one unique cross-generational bonding experience. Seven teams remain in the hunt for the million-dollar prize as the race heads to Laos.